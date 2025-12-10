New drug shows strong potential for heart disease treatment

Researchers at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) successfully tested a drug in mice that could redefine treatment for cardiovascular disease. The drug, called IC7Fc, significantly lowered blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, reduced the progression of atherosclerotic lesions, and improved metabolic markers, including insulin levels.

IC7Fc is designed to target the IL-6 signaling pathway, which is implicated in the prevention of type 2 diabetes. Milena Schönke, a researcher at LUMC, describes the new drug as a "key that only opens the useful doors of IL-6." Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is a signaling molecule that, while beneficial for the immune system, can cause inflammation and affect glucose and lipid metabolism if it's not regulated correctly. IC7Fc ensures that only the valuable functions of IL-6 are activated, thereby avoiding its detrimental effects.

Atherosclerosis, the underlying cause of most cardiovascular diseases, involves the accumulation of cholesterol in arterial walls, leading to plaque formation. This condition can lead to serious complications such as coronary artery disease and stroke. While preventive treatments often focus on risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol, IC7Fc takes a more direct approach.

A new approach to heart disease

The study, a collaboration between Monash University in Australia and LUMC in the Netherlands, utilized female APOE*3-Leiden.CETP mice—a model prone to atherosclerosis. These mice were administered IC7Fc while maintaining a high-cholesterol Western-type diet for 7 weeks.

In mouse models, IC7Fc treatment led to a significant reduction in blood cholesterol and fewer plaques than statin treatment. In fact, mice treated with IC7Fc had approximately 84% smaller atherosclerotic lesions compared to control groups. This effect is attributed to IC7Fc's ability to enhance hepatic efficiency in cholesterol distribution and reabsorption, thereby reducing cholesterol production and increasing its conversion to bile acids.

As a result, the drug not only lowered plasma triglyceride and total cholesterol levels but also reduced atherosclerotic lesion formation and vascular inflammation more effectively than current therapies. Furthermore, the medicine was shown to improve insulin sensitivity, providing a dual benefit of reducing obesity and protecting the heart.

A potential two-in-one solution

While the results are promising, researchers emphasize that further studies are needed to fully understand the long-term effects of IC7Fc on liver health and immunity. However, the initial findings suggest that IC7Fc could be a significant advancement in treating not only atherosclerosis but also related metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes. As Professor Mark Febbraio of the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences noted, IC7Fc offers a potential 'two-in-one' solution by targeting both heart disease and diabetes, thereby addressing multiple risk factors simultaneously.