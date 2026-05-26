New architecture launched for AI data centers

Huawei has announced a new reference architecture for AI infrastructure in data centers. The tech giant made the announcement recently. In addition, the company further expanded its portfolio of AI storage and data processing solutions. The new solutions are aimed at organizations looking to implement AI on a larger scale.

Demand for AI applications is growing, and autonomous AI agents are playing an increasingly significant role within organizations. This also increases the need for scalable infrastructure, efficient data processing, and reliable storage environments.

Various components of AI infrastructure

Huawei’s architecture focuses on various components of AI infrastructure, including data storage, AI data platforms, computing power management, model development, and data protection.

As part of this strategy, Huawei presented several enhancements to its AI infrastructure portfolio. For example, the OceanStor Pacific platform supports large-scale data storage and real-time data integration across different domains. In addition, Huawei introduced new capabilities for shared memory and cache storage that, according to the company, are designed to enable AI systems to respond faster and utilize computing power more efficiently.

For the development of AI agents, the company also presented the ModelEngine Nexent framework, which makes it easier to develop and deploy AI agents using natural language tools.