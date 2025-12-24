Netherlands to open a €134M fund for clean tech pilots

In 2026, the Dutch government will launch a new round of the DEI+ support program, worth €134 million, to support companies testing innovative technologies that reduce CO 2 emissions. The program covers a range of green innovations, including hydrogen, green chemistry, and biobased circular projects, and offers grants of up to €30 million per demonstration project.

The Demonstration Energy and Climate Innovation (DEI+) subsidy program, which will start on January 27, 2026, is intended to stimulate initiatives in the field of green technology. With a total budget of €134 million, the program aims to support companies in the Netherlands that are actively involved in testing or demonstrating innovative techniques to reduce CO2 emissions. The application period runs until July 30, 2026, and is open to a wide range of projects in the field of energy and climate innovation.

Who can apply?

To qualify, companies must be engaged in either pilot projects, which involve testing new technologies in realistic settings to refine them, or demonstration projects, which showcase technologies new to the Netherlands but carry technical and economic uncertainties. The initiative also includes investments in new factories in the Netherlands that are expected to reduce CO 2 emissions, provided they meet the nation's minimum environmental standards.

Focus areas and funding details

The DEI+ program targets a broad range of innovations, from enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy to improving energy system flexibility and advancing infrastructure. It also supports the circular economy, bio-based materials, carbon capture, and sustainable construction practices.

Hydrogen and green chemistry projects are particularly encouraged, with support available for hydrogen transport, storage, and its use as an industrial fuel or feedstock. Biobased circular projects can receive up to €10 million for demonstration projects and €1 million for pilot projects, drawn from a dedicated €22 million budget.

The subsidy covers up to 40% of eligible project costs, with percentages ranging from 25% for pilot projects to 30-50% for demonstration projects, with small and medium-sized enterprises receiving higher percentages.

Project requirements and application insights

To be eligible for DEI+ funding, projects must demonstrate technical and economic viability, ensure CO 2 emission reductions within the Netherlands within 10 years of commencement, and be completed within four years. Project execution must begin within six months of subsidy approval.

While the program supports various green initiatives, it excludes projects focused on transporting and storing hydrogen derived from fossil fuels or producing hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture. The application process operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants can also seek preliminary assessments of their project ideas to boost their chances of success, with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) aiming to provide feedback within three weeks.