Netherlands ranks first in EU for digital proficiency

Dutch citizens have the highest digital proficiency skills in the EU. In 2025, 84% of citizens mastered basic skills such as email and online communication. Still, one in six citizens lacks fundamental digital abilities.

The metric comes from a new publication by the Dutch Statistics Institute CBS and Eurostat, based on a sample of 6,000 people aged from 16 to 75. With such a large share of its population equipped with essential digital skills, the country has not only met but exceeded the EU's 'Digitalisation 2030' target, set for 80% of the population aged 16-74 years to possess basic digital skills, achieving this milestone well in advance.

At the same time, a segment of the population remains digitally excluded. 16% of citizens don't possess such basic skills. And while the share of people with basic digital skills increased from the 83% recorded in 2023, this marginal increase highlights the challenge of reaching the final segments of the population.

Evelyn Austin, director of advocacy group Bits of Freedom, told ANP that the lack of progress is not necessarily a problem, as this group might not have any desire to keep up with the digital age. In her view, this is not problematic either, as crucial services such as tax filing remain accessible to those who don't master the basic level.

Growing share of citizens with advanced digital skills

Beyond basic digital literacy, the Netherlands is also witnessing growth in advanced digital skills. In 2025, 56% of Dutch citizens demonstrated above-basic digital capabilities, up from 50% in 2023 and 48% in 2021. The European Commission measures digital competency across five key areas: information and digital literacy, online communication, computers and online services, privacy protection, and software usage.

Dutch companies are also among the most digitalized

CBS also examined the level of digitalization among companies in the country. A company's degree of digitalization can be tracked across the EU using the digital intensity index, which measures technology adoption.

By 2030, the EU targets over 90% of SMEs, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises having 10 to 250 employees, to reach a basic level of digital intensity. Reaching the basic level means using at least 4 of the 12 selected technologies, such as AI, social media, and cloud computing, or having e-commerce sales accounting for at least 1% of total turnover.

The Netherlands is close to reaching this goal, with 89% of SMEs achieving a basic level of digital intensity in 2025. The country ranks third, after Finland (94%) and Denmark (92%).