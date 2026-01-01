Netherlands moves to industrialise fusion energy

The Dutch Institute for Fundamental Energy Research (DIFFER), Renaissance Fusion and VDL Groep are joining forces to accelerate the industrialisation of fusion energy systems in the Netherlands. The collaboration brings together scientific knowledge, fusion technology and industrial expertise to produce, test and deploy critical systems at scale. It will focus on fuel-cycle solutions, breeding-blanket technologies and a simplified high-field stellarator demonstrator.

Bringing fusion to market

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and industrial application. DIFFER contributes expertise in plasma physics, plasma-facing components and liquid metals. Renaissance Fusion, which specialises in high-field stellarators, brings knowledge of fuel cycles, breeding blankets and system integration. VDL Groep provides advanced engineering, precision manufacturing and high-tech assembly.

Marco de Baar, director of DIFFER, stresses that progress in fusion energy depends on connecting scientific insights with practical engineering solutions that can function within a fusion system.

A phased approach to industrial scale-up

The partners will begin with joint development work. Subject to technical and financial milestones, they then plan to establish an industrial consortium focused on fuel-cycle solutions and breeding-blanket technologies. Their ultimate goal is to build a simplified high-field stellarator demonstrator.

The demonstrator will help validate promising approaches and reveal how they perform under relevant conditions. Sam Guilaumé, CEO of Renaissance Fusion, says the move from scientific knowledge to industrial application requires an ecosystem that brings together specialised skills, investment and manufacturing capacity.

Why the Netherlands?

The Netherlands offers favourable conditions for industrialising fusion energy. It has a strong tradition of fusion research, advanced industrial design and manufacturing capabilities, and a substantial pool of academic talent.

Hans Priem, vice president of VDL Enabling Technologies Group, points to the Brainport region, where advanced engineering, precision manufacturing and research come together. In his view, the region has the ingredients needed to tackle the challenges of fusion industrialisation. The partnership shows how the Netherlands could play a key role in Europe’s transition from scientific to industrial leadership in fusion energy.

European context: from research to commercial applications

The Dutch initiative aligns with broader European ambitions for fusion energy. The European Commission has allocated more than €222 million to fusion research for 2026–2027 under the Euratom Research and Training Programme. The funding aims to bridge the gap between experimental work and industrial deployment by supporting the development of the first commercial fusion power plants. The EU sees fusion energy as a potential contributor to energy security, industrial competitiveness and climate neutrality.