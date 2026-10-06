Netherlands launches national quantum strategy for 2035

The Dutch government wants the Netherlands to be a frontrunner in quantum technology within ten years, while protecting the country against the new security risks that come with it. That is the heart of the new government-wide quantum strategy (Rijksbrede Quantumstrategie), which Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Heleen Herbert and State Secretary for Digital Economy and Sovereignty Willemijn Aerdts sent to the House of Representatives on Monday 5 October.

The plan sets three goals for 2035: the Netherlands should lead in quantum technology, avoid becoming dependent on quantum applications from outside the European Union, and be resilient against the security threats the technology brings. Ten ministries, from Defence and Foreign Affairs to Health and Education, worked on it together.

The importance of quantum tech

Quantum technology harnesses the rules of the world of atoms and particles to calculate, measure and communicate in ways ordinary computers cannot. According to the government, it could lead to better medicines, better batteries and highly accurate navigation, with uses in energy, healthcare, logistics and defence.

The Netherlands starts from a strong position. Its universities and research institutes are well regarded internationally, and quantum is already a priority in the National Technology Strategy. In recent years, nearly €615 million has been made available through the National Growth Fund for Quantum Delta NL, a programme to build up the Dutch quantum sector.

The new strategy aims to turn that research lead into real products and services. The government will explore extra public and private funding, support research, and act as first customer, client and partner for quantum innovations. That last role goes to a new body, the National Agency for Disruptive Innovation (NADI).

The flip side: cracking codes

The strategy is just as frank about the risks. The biggest danger, the government says, is that criminals or hostile states could use powerful quantum computers to break the encryption that protects much of our digital lives. That would expose sensitive information, from confidential government messages and financial transactions to medical and criminal records, and open the door to attacks on vital infrastructure.

The threat is not only a future one. Attackers are already intercepting and storing encrypted data in the hope of unlocking it later, once quantum computers are strong enough. This tactic is known as "harvest now, decrypt later". Systems built to last for decades, such as weapons systems, infrastructure and medical equipment, are especially vulnerable because they cannot quickly be switched to new, quantum-safe standards.

To prepare, the government has set a timetable for moving its own systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC): encryption designed to withstand quantum attacks. Measures for high-risk situations must be in place by the end of 2030. By the end of 2035, the switch should be complete for medium-risk uses, with low-risk uses as far along as possible. The strategy also aims to raise awareness among suppliers and users and to help providers of essential services.

A tool for police and intelligence

Perhaps surprisingly, the strategy also sees opportunities in code-breaking. In exceptional cases, police, forensic institutes and intelligence services could use quantum computers to analyse encrypted communications. The document compares this to cracking the Enigma machine in the Second World War and to the takedown of the criminal network EncroChat by French and Dutch police. Because PQC-protected messages can't be cracked this way, it argues these services need fairly quick access to a quantum computer.

At the same time, the government stresses responsible use, including for military applications, and is pushing for international and European agreements that put fundamental rights such as non-discrimination and equal treatment first.