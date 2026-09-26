National investment institution launches with €3.3 billion extra

Invest-NL and Invest International will form the foundation of an institution designed to bring more funding to innovative companies and large technology projects. Private financiers have also backed the plan.

On Friday, the Dutch government gave the go-ahead for a National Investment Institution (NII). The institution will receive €3.3 billion in new initial capital. Together with the existing capital of Invest-NL and Invest International, this will bring its core capital to around €6.6 billion, according to Invest-NL. The aim is to attract additional private, institutional and European funding for investments that currently struggle to get off the ground. The government had already announced the €3.3 billion on Budget Day.

The NII will build on the integration of Invest-NL and Invest International already underway. Their financing instruments, expertise and networks will become part of the new institution. Invest-NL says it will continue investing in the meantime and working with its existing partners. The NII’s precise structure has yet to be worked out.

Initially, the NII will focus on four areas: digitalisation and AI, security and resilience, energy and climate technology, and life sciences and biotechnology. In these sectors, innovative companies and capital-intensive projects often need substantial funding before they can generate revenue. The NII is intended to help address financing gaps and bring public and private parties together. According to the decision memorandum accompanying the government’s letter to parliament, the plan is to appoint a CEO in 2027 who can begin work on investments and the integration before the legislative process is complete.

Private sector backs the initiative

Alongside the letter to parliament, the financial sector is presenting a declaration of intent expressing its support for the new institution. How much private funding will ultimately become available, and on what terms, remains to be seen.

Peter Wennink calls the announcement a significant step towards strengthening the Netherlands’ future earning capacity. He points out that the financial sector has backed the initiative from the outset. He also welcomes the possibility of expanding the NII later through borrowing backed by a government guarantee: “If the right proposals are there, the capital must be there too. Our future prosperity depends on it.”

The amount of initial capital is now on paper. The next question is how quickly the NII can put it to work, how many other investors will join in, and whether promising companies and projects will actually secure funding that is currently beyond their reach.