More than 75% of new cars are hybrid or electric

The share of gasoline cars has declined sharply over the past seven years: from three-quarters of the market to just 13%. Figures from Bovag and RDC show how quickly this shift has taken place. Whereas gasoline-powered cars still dominated the market until 2021, new sales now consist mainly of hybrid models (45%), with fully electric cars close behind (40%).

That does not mean that gasoline cars will quickly disappear from the streets. Most Dutch people still buy second-hand cars, and in 2025, more than 72% of second-hand cars sold were gasoline-powered. As a result, only 17% of the total passenger car fleet currently consists of plug-in cars, such as hybrid and fully electric models.

Price is the biggest barrier

According to a survey by the ANWB, the high purchase price is the main reason why many Dutch people do not buy an electric car. Range is also often cited as a stumbling block, even though it has improved significantly in recent years. In 2017, the average electric car had a range of 172 kilometers, but by 2025 this had increased to 463 kilometers.

Most popular models

Among fully electric cars, the Skoda Elroq is currently the best-selling model. It is striking that two Tesla models are in the top 5. Together, they sold more than 16,000 units, a significant decrease compared to last year, when sales exceeded 30,000.