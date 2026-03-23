Mistral CEO: make AI companies in Europe pay for content

Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch wants AI companies in Europe to start paying for the use of online content. He is proposing a new levy: a revenue tax.

According to Mensch, Europe is under pressure. Major AI companies from the United States and China train their models using vast amounts of data. This data includes European texts, images, and ideas. Copyright rules are more lenient in those countries.

In Europe, it’s different. Here, the rules are complicated and fragmented. Creators can protect their work, but that doesn’t work well in practice. Much content still circulates online and is used by AI. At the same time, AI companies don’t know exactly where they stand legally. That makes investing difficult. Mensch says that this system works for no one. Creators fear losing their income. AI companies face risks and have little clarity.

Contribution based on revenue

That is why he is putting forward a proposal. All commercial AI companies operating in Europe must pay a contribution. That contribution is based on their revenue. Foreign companies must also participate if they offer their services in Europe.

A European fund

The money will go to a European fund. This fund is intended to support new content, such as journalism, art, and media. This way, creators will still receive compensation. In exchange, AI companies will gain clarity. They will then be allowed to use content available online without constantly fearing lawsuits.

Mensch emphasizes that this is not a replacement for licensing agreements. Companies and creators can still make separate arrangements.

Innovation and protection: it’s possible to have both

According to him, Europe doesn’t have to choose between innovation and protecting creators. It can have both. But a new system must be put in place quickly.

His proposal isn’t a final plan yet. He mainly wants to start a discussion. His message is clear: without new rules, Europe will fall behind in the AI race.