Ministry of Defense invests tens of millions in Intelic

The Ministry of Defense is investing tens of millions of euros in the Amsterdam-based drone company Intelic. The company, which develops software that enables military personnel to control drones of various brands and types, has signed a contract worth over 30 million euros with the Ministry of Defense. The agreement runs for three years, during which Intelic will continue to roll out its software within the armed forces.

Drone software

Intelic is a relatively new player in defense technology. The company focuses on developing what is known as a “drone ecosystem”: software that enables the centralized control of various drones, regardless of manufacturer or model. This should make it easier to deploy drones flexibly on the battlefield without relying on a single supplier.

Golden share

In addition to investing in software, the Ministry of Defense is also exploring the possibility of acquiring a so-called “golden share” in Intelic. This is a special type of share that allows the government to influence the company’s strategic decisions without holding a majority stake. In this way, the Ministry of Defense aims to prevent technology that is critical to national security from falling into foreign hands.

Developments in Europe

In addition, Intelic’s platform addresses a broader trend in Europe: the rapid growth of military drones and the need for standardized control systems. The company previously launched a digital marketplace where defense organizations can purchase drones and equipment from thousands of suppliers.

According to CEO Maurits Korthals, the partnership aligns with the need for greater European autonomy in the defense sector. Government involvement can also help the company attract additional financing from banks and investors.

With this deal, the Ministry of Defense is taking the next step in the digitization of military operations, where software is becoming increasingly important in the control of drones and other systems.