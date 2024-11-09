Milestone for the Netherlands: €5 billion for innovation projects

Dutch organizations participating in Horizon Europe have reason to be proud: since the program’s launch in 2021, they have collectively secured €5 billion in European funding for research and innovation projects. The Netherlands is performing exceptionally well, ranking fourth in Europe.

The Horizon Europe program is the EU’s most important funding program for research and innovation projects, with a total budget of approximately €95.5 billion for the period 2021–2027. The program is aimed at a broad target group: from startups, SMEs, and large companies to research and knowledge institutions, governments, and civil society organizations. It supports projects ranging from fundamental research to market-oriented development.

High success rate for the Netherlands

When calculated per capita, €299.50 in funding is awarded to each Dutch resident. This means that Dutch participants submit high-quality project proposals more often than average: our success rate is 21.9%, compared to the European average of 16.5%.

Collaboration is often the key to a successful application. Dutch parties are involved in no less than 22% of all projects within Horizon Europe.

Both Dutch research institutions and companies are performing well

The largest portion, €2.4 billion (45% of the Dutch total), of the grants went to educational institutions such as universities and universities of applied sciences. Dutch research organizations have received €857 million (16%) in grants to date. Dutch companies are also performing well: they have received €1.3 billion (25%) so far, of which €1.1 billion went to SMEs. To date, more than 1,250 Dutch companies have successfully participated in Horizon Europe.

Wide range of topics among Dutch participants

Horizon Europe funds projects in every conceivable scientific field, with a focus on making an impact. This includes topics such as sustainability, climate change, health, digitalization, and cybersecurity.

Some examples of Dutch participation include:

Health research on the RS virus

Dutch university medical centers have been successful in securing Horizon Europe grants for health research (over €500 million for the UMCs). One of these projects is CLARITY, which investigates how to prevent the development of asthma in babies caused by the RS virus using lab-grown lung tissue (mini-lung). In babies who have had the RS virus, this can lead to asthma later in life.

Secure digital traffic

The Netherlands is also a leader in the digital domain, such as secure digital traffic. For example, the Dutch startup Q*bird is ensuring, through the NEXUS project, that critical information and communication remain reliable and secure in the future by protecting and securing networks against emerging cyber and quantum threats.

Smart logistics keep historic city centers accessible

In the municipality of Amsterdam, a pilot of the MetaCCAZE project is underway to shift heavy transport from the road to electric inland vessels. This makes it easier to remove waste. Researchers are also testing new emission-free mobility solutions. The use of cargo bikes and AI makes historic city centers quieter and cleaner.