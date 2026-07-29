Microsoft buys land in Middenmeer for a new data center

Microsoft has purchased a 37.5-hectare plot of land in Middenmeer, where the company plans to build a new data center in the future. According to data from the Land Registry, the land was purchased for approximately €44 million. The plot borders the site where grid operator TenneT plans to build a new high-voltage substation.

Although Microsoft told NRC that there are no concrete construction plans yet, the company confirms that the purchase is a strategic investment. An application for a power connection has also already been submitted. With these steps, Microsoft appears to be preparing for future expansion as soon as the opportunity arises.

Agricultural zoning

The purchase is noteworthy because the land is currently still zoned for agricultural use, and the power grid in North Holland is severely overloaded. For the time being, new large-scale consumers cannot be connected. Microsoft, like other companies, must therefore wait until additional grid capacity becomes available.

New high-voltage substation

TenneT is working on a new high-voltage substation in the region to meet the growing demand for electricity. Among other things, this should create capacity for large consumers such as data centers. However, earlier plans for additional data centers in the municipality of Hollands Kroon were shelved due to concerns about the spatial impact and a lack of public debate.

One percent of the Netherlands’ electricity consumption

Microsoft already operates two large data centers in Middenmeer. In 2025, one of those locations consumed approximately 1.17 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, accounting for about one percent of the Netherlands’ total electricity consumption. This was previously revealed by figures from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

Artificial intelligence

Data centers are increasingly being used for applications related to artificial intelligence. Microsoft has previously indicated that the global growth of AI is leading to a sharp increase in demand for cloud and data center capacity.