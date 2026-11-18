Office.eu took home the Tech Startup award at the 2026 Computable Awards, recognized for its development of a European alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The Dutch IT sector’s annual event, judged equally by an expert jury and public votes, highlighted Office.eu’s mission to provide a sovereign, privacy-first digital workspace built on open-source technology and European infrastructure.

The platform, launched in 2024, has already registered over 50,000 users across Europe, signaling strong interest in alternatives to American tech giants. Its first consumer service, EU Drive, offers cloud storage hosted on European servers, with plans to expand into document editing, collaboration tools, and business-focused features.

“This award is a wonderful recognition of our team and the ambition behind Office.eu,” says Maarten Roelfs, founder of Office.eu. “We started with the belief that Europe needs a viable alternative to the existing office platforms. The interest from across Europe and beyond confirms that demand. Winning this award as a young European company makes it even more special.”

Built on open-source and European infrastructure

Office.eu’s platform leverages open-source technology to ensure transparency and avoid vendor lock-in. It integrates Nextcloud Hub for file management and Collabora Online (based on LibreOffice) for document editing, all hosted on European data centers provided by Hetzner, Impossible Cloud, and others.

The architecture prioritizes compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), tenant isolation, and European jurisdiction for data storage, addressing concerns over foreign oversight and the US CLOUD Act. Additional components include Keycloak for identity management and Stalwart for mail and collaboration servers, ensuring a fully European-controlled ecosystem.

Award highlights demand for digital sovereignty

The Computable Awards, held annually in Utrecht, recognize innovation in the Dutch IT sector. Office.eu’s victory in the Tech Startup category reflects broader trends in Europe, where organizations and consumers increasingly seek alternatives to non-European platforms.

The award selection process, split 50/50 between expert jury and public votes, underscores the platform’s appeal to both technical experts and everyday users. Other winners included Schiphol Group for its AI-driven flight management system and Erasmus Medical Center for healthcare AI, but Office.eu stood out for its focus on digital sovereignty.