MicroAlign gets €2.5M grant for high-tech quantum fiber arrays

MicroAlign, a photonics (light-based technology) company specializing in ultra-high-precision optical-fiber alignment, has been awarded an Accelerator Grant of €2.5 million by the European Innovation Council (EIC), along with an equity investment component. The funding will accelerate the industrialization of its fiber-array manufacturing.

Fiber arrays are high-precision components that hold multiple optical fibers in a strict, engineered pattern to enhance light collection efficiency. They are critical for photonic quantum computers, with a single large-scale system expected to require thousands of fiber arrays. As demand grows, it is important that manufacturers can supply them reliably and in large numbers.

“Quantum computing architectures rely on low‐loss optical paths for qubit preservation and control. Scaling our manufacturing processes is essential to meet customers’ evolving needs in the coming years,” says MicroAlign CEO Simone Cardarelli.

Precision fiber arrays for scalable photonics

Photonic quantum computers rely on fiber arrays with extreme positioning accuracy. Nanometer-scale misalignments cause photon loss and reduce performance. Existing datacom and telecom solutions do not meet these alignment requirements.

MicroAlign addresses this with patented micro-manipulation technology. It actively aligns individual fibers using micro-actuators with nanometer precision. Unlike conventional methods, MicroAlign’s solution supports scalable, high-volume manufacturing. This enables both high performance and production readiness.

“MicroAlign’s products are the world’s first fiber arrays manufactured using active‐alignment techniques. This disruptive technology sets a new benchmark for ultra‐low‐loss, multi‐channel fiber‐to‐chip connectivity and represents a significant leap toward high‐performance photonic packaging,” says MicroAlign CTO Marco Fattori.

“In 2026, MicroAlign will further miniaturize its technology platform to meet rising customer demand for high‐density and high‐accuracy optical interconnects. The company will introduce a new generation of ultra‐high‐accuracy fiber arrays featuring channel pitches down to 127 μm, enabling more compact, scalable, and efficient photonic systems,” he added.

Future prospects

By 2029, MicroAlign aims to support a significant share of photonic quantum computing systems worldwide with its ultra-high-accuracy fiber arrays. This will contribute to advances in artificial intelligence, materials science, and drug discovery.

Beyond quantum computing, its technology enables scalable, precision fiber-to-chip integration for many advanced photonic applications.

“It is fascinating to see how more applications in non‐quantum high‐end domains are

now demanding very low‐loss optical‐fiber connectivity, including MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) switches (devices designed to selectively route optical signals between multiple fiber optic channels), wavelength‐selective switches, and optical amplifiers — a <0.5 dB optical‐coupling target is no longer a niche request,” added Cardarelli.

Meet MicroAlign at OFC 2026

MicroAlign will exhibit at the OFC Exhibition at Booth 859, Netherlands Pavilion, where visitors can see physical samples and live demonstrations of its fiber‐array technology.

Dates: March 17–18, 2026 Location: OFC Exhibition (Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles California, USA), Netherlands Pavilion, Booth 859