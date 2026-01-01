Mews secures $300 million to cement its leading position

Mews, the operating system for hospitality, has raised $300 million in a Series D funding round led by EQT Growth, with new investors Atomico and HarbourVest Partners, and participation from existing investors Kinnevik, Battery Ventures and Tiger Global. This investment values the company at $2.5 billion. Following a year of strong and durable growth, during which SaaS gross profit increased by 55%, this fundraise establishes Mews as a leading hospitality tech provider for hotels of all sizes.

“With EQT Growth joining in addition to new investors Atomico and HarbourVest, we have the backing to continue moving faster than anyone else in the industry,” said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. “We are engineering an operating system that is changing how hoteliers interact with their guests. Mews exists to handle the operational complexity so hoteliers can focus on what matters: making hospitality even more fun, profitable, and fulfilling.”

The funding will expand Mews’ investments in artificial intelligence, embedding agent-driven systems across the platform to automate complex workflows, reduce cognitive load for staff, significantly improve the guest experience and accelerate how products are built and deployed - enabling properties to:

- Orchestrate operations in real time with intelligent automation

- Optimize revenue and profit with advanced insights into guest behavior

- Scale business without the debt of legacy tech

- Simplify workflows to onboard teams faster

“Hospitality is the business of experiences,” said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. “The validation for our product from the market is clear, in both the US and Europe, and it is great to see how we are now powering ahead of any other hospitality company in terms of AI and agentic hospitality. It’s an exciting time to reinforce our vision of making Mews hotels the most profitable in the industry.”