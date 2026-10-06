Merlon launches first fully European cybersecurity service

Dutch cybersecurity company Merlon went live today, making it the first cybersecurity provider to be fully European-owned and controlled. Merlon says that ownership, control and jurisdiction across its technology and service chain are all European. The company says this sets it apart from providers that operate from European data centers but are part of a non-European company.

“Anyone who wants to know who ultimately controls their security can get a clear answer from us: Europe. The Netherlands has a strong reputation in this area within Europe. We want to continue that tradition”, says Earth Grob, CEO of Merlon.

The launch happened in the context of the cybersecurity conference ONE, happening in The Hague today.

European sovereignty

Merlon provides continuous threat detection and response, targeting organizations for which geopolitical dependencies pose a security risk, including governments, defense and intelligence organizations, and operators of critical infrastructure.

The service is designed to give organizations greater insight into who ultimately controls the technology responsible for securing their digital environments.

With the launch, Merlon is responding to growing attention to European digital sovereignty and dependence on foreign technology across the cybersecurity supply chain.

More than data in a European data center

According to Merlon, digital sovereignty goes beyond storing data in a European data center. The company refers to the European Commission’s Cloud Sovereignty Framework, which defines a different SEAL, Sovereignty Effectiveness Assurance Level, for cloud sovereignty. Merlon says it achieves a level above SEAL-2, but does not specify which level.

According to the company, this distinction matters because of foreign legislation such as the US CLOUD Act. Under certain circumstances, the legislation can force companies with a non-European parent company or investor to provide access to data, even when that data is physically stored in Europe.

In short, Merlon’s new service offers a fully European cybersecurity alternative for governments and critical sectors. The company says it can do so by keeping ownership, data, and jurisdiction within Europe.