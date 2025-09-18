Meet the 8 startups taking the stage at the AI Pitch Competition

Artificial Intelligence is no longer an abstract concept; it is becoming the foundation of how we secure, create, heal, and work. Brabant is at the forefront of this transformation, and the AI Pitch Competition brings together some of the region’s boldest startups. The eight finalists have just been announced. They are proving how diverse and impactful AI innovation can be.

We'll introduce them to you in alphabetical order:

ArtVista: Personalizing the museum experience

ArtVista

ArtVista turns a museum visit into a personal journey. With its AI-powered app, visitors can scan artworks for instant insights, connect with artists, and receive tailored recommendations. By making art more interactive and accessible, ArtVista is bridging the gap between culture and technology.

“Every visitor should have their own art guide in their pocket — ArtVista makes it possible.”

Avendar: Mission-critical AI for Europe

Avendar

Avendar delivers a full-stack AI platform for Europe’s public security and defence sectors. Their software enhances situational awareness, accelerates operational decisions, and prioritizes threats in the most demanding environments. With founders seasoned in fintech, construction, and software, Avendar challenges the notion that vital problems should be solved with clunky tools.

“Mission-critical problems deserve beautiful, efficient AI software - not outdated systems.”

DataSpeak: Conversational AI that gets things done

Dataspeak

Unlike traditional chatbots, DataSpeak has built a conversational AI platform that goes beyond answering questions — it executes actions. From processing emails and extracting information from documents to integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems, DataSpeak’s AI agents automate workflows end-to-end while keeping all data within the EU. Highly configurable and brand-personalized, their assistants provide accurate, source-backed answers and measurable business value.

“We don’t just build chatbots, we build assistants that act, automate, and integrate.”

EviSafe: Breaking patterns of violence

EviSafe

EviSafe tackles one of society’s most urgent issues: domestic violence and stalking. Its AI-driven app allows victims to discreetly collect evidence, raise silent alarms, and connect with trusted support networks. Beyond safety, it empowers users to break cycles of abuse.

“AI can be a lifeline; helping people take back safety, freedom, and dignity.”

FABBS: Unlocking the battery’s full potential

FABBS

Born from the student team InMotion, FABBS is redefining battery management. Their AI-based system monitors and controls batteries down to the individual cell level, providing full observability and extending lifespan up to twofold. With this technology, FABBS is accelerating the shift toward sustainable, circular energy solutions.

“By looking inside every single cell, we can double a battery’s life, and power a greener future.”

ZZZ*: Compassionate AI in critical care

ZZZ*

At TU Eindhoven, ZZZ* uses AI-driven EEG analysis to help clinicians and families predict outcomes for comatose patients after cardiac arrest. Embedded directly into ICU workflows, their models reduce uncertainty, guide real-time decisions, and support more compassionate care.

“We use AI not just for data, but to give clarity and comfort at critical moments.”

UTF: AI that strengthens public service

UTF

UTF believes that better technology in government directly contributes to better services for everyone in the Netherlands. With Schrijfkader, UTF helps governments check and improve documents directly in Word, making them clear, consistent, and compliant with official writing rules.

“Our AI doesn’t replace craftsmanship; it supports it, cuts red tape, and builds trust.”

Vendacity: Business intelligence, simplified

Vendacity

Vendacity helps entrepreneurs and investors turn data into decisions. By integrating seamlessly with existing bookkeeping systems, their platform provides real-time KPIs, including cash flow projections and revenue tracking. It automates reporting and surfaces insights, making business intelligence accessible to startups and scale-ups alike.

“Building companies is risky. Vendacity makes sure decisions are guided by clarity, not guesswork.”

A Glimpse of What’s Next

Together, these eight startups reflect the diverse applications of AI, encompassing security, culture, energy, health prediction, governance, workflow automation, and entrepreneurial guidance. The AI Pitch Competition is not just about crowning a winner - it’s about spotlighting the creativity and courage that make Brabant a hub for meaningful innovation.

A network of like-minded people

Asked about the real value of the AI Pitch Competition, jury member Rina Joosten says the competition is a platform that opens doors to the right contacts and knowledge. "A platform that gives access to the right people and knowledge. Not only knowledge from entrepreneurs who have been in business for years, but more importantly, from other start-up entrepreneurs."

That is Joosten's message to the competition participants. "Entrepreneurship is not all sunshine and rainbows. You also have to be able to deal with uncertainties and setbacks. Develop your own leadership style. Then it helps enormously to be with like-minded people. People you've ‘grown up’ with, with whom you can bounce ideas off, spar, and mirror. People you trust. It's about who you compete with. Even if you're not the ultimate winner, you've gained a whole network. Networking is becoming increasingly important."