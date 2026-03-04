Making travel plans with AI: what happens behind the scenes? 

More and more people are using AI to search for information about holiday destinations. A few questions to a chatbot and within seconds a complete itinerary rolls out. But where does AI get that information from? How reliable are the answers? And can AI replace the human travel advisor? IO+ spoke with Matias Valdenegro-Toro, assistant professor of Machine Learning at the University of Groningen, travel advisor Nicole and travel agency director Rob Schilten.

Where does AI get its information from?

Valdenegro-Toro has an answer to the question of why chatbots often give very similar answers. “Because they are all trained based on internet data and not from other sources, such as technical books and literature,” he explains.

In other words, AI systems base their answers on existing online information. This explains not only the similarities between different systems, but also why popular destinations and attractions are most often suggested.

‘AI works well with other software’

Precisely because AI is trained on enormous amounts of online data, it can process and summarise information at lightning speed. According to Valdenegro-Toro, this is one of its biggest advantages.

“I also think they can work very well with other software,” adds the professor. This allows AI to efficiently combine information, for example about flights, accommodation and places of interest. Praised travel apps with AI include Layla and Tripia.

Valdenegro-Toro sees opportunities primarily in the field of logistics. “Software is much more efficient and has become increasingly automated over the past few decades,” he says. “I hope that in the future I will be able to ask an AI directly to transport something from X to Y, and that it will then find the cheapest option, taking into account flights and other types of transport, including to and from the airport.”

Travel agencies also use AI

It is not only individual travellers who use AI. Travel agencies also sometimes use it as a tool. “We already work with AI within our company; we use it as a tool,” says Rob Schilten, director of travel agency De Planeet.

For example, the VakantieXperts App has a chatbot that answers customer questions and helps with booking activities. “If the chatbot doesn't know the answer, the customer is directed to an employee,” says Schilten.

“We also use AI for online quotation systems and for specific searches,” says Schilten.

Nicole, a travel consultant at De Planeet, explains: “I don't use it very often myself, but AI is good at compiling lists of things to see in Valencia or the American West, for example.”

“I was a bit scared when my boss first mentioned AI in our work,’ she admits. But, ‘AI is still a tool and not a threat for now,” says Nicole.

The advantages of a physical travel advisor

An important difference between humans and AI is that humans can read body language and facial expressions. This allows activities that are unlikely to be enjoyed to be ruled out more quickly, while suitable suggestions are put forward without additional instructions. This personalised approach remains important.

A human also indicates when they do not know something. “AI almost always gives you an answer, even when they don't know,” says Valdenegro-Toro. This can lead to so-called hallucinations: convincing-sounding but factually incorrect information.

AI will also be unable to tell you what a country feels like, what the atmosphere is like and what is really worth seeing, because it cannot travel. A human being can do this. The travel advisers at De Planeet have collectively experienced a large number of countries and can give personal advice.

Making plans with AI: fast, but not necessarily good

Unlike doing your own research, making plans with ChatGPT is a piece of cake. However, speed does not automatically mean quality. According to Valdenegro-Toro, users must be very precise in their instructions. “The AI cannot guess what you like; if you rely on assumptions, you may end up with poor holiday options,” he warns.

Nicole points out that travellers should not rely entirely on AI suggestions. Valdenegro-Toro agrees: “AI can make mistakes. Always check the output of AI and don't blindly trust it.”