MagiQware wants to accelerate fault-tolerant quantum computing

MagiQware, a Dutch quantum computing startup developing AI-driven solutions for fault-tolerant quantum computing, has secured a €500,000 pre-seed investment. The round was led by LUMO Labs, the fund manager of the second TTT.AI program, which supports Dutch AI and deeptech spin-offs.

MagiQware brings together expertise in quantum computing, AI, and software engineering to address one of the sector’s main technical bottlenecks: the cost and complexity of fault-tolerant quantum computing.

MagiQware specifically focuses on improving magic state factories - one of the key building blocks needed for scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems.

"Fault-tolerant quantum computing is essential to unlocking the full commercial potential of quantum technology, but today, the high costs and required resources remain major barriers," said Arash Ahmadi, CEO and co-founder of MagiQware. "At MagiQware, we are developing AI-driven software to optimize magic state factories and reduce the overhead needed to run useful quantum algorithms. This pre-seed investment enables us to accelerate our R&D, expand our technical capabilities, and move closer to making commercial quantum computation practical."

The investment is intended to support R&D, product development, and validation of MagiQware’s AI-driven technology for optimizing magic state factories. "Quantum computing has the potential to redefine industries, but real-world impact depends on making these systems scalable and practical. MagiQware helps bring commercially useful quantum applications closer to reality," said Linn-Cecilie Linnemann, Senior Partner at LUMO Labs.