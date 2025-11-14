Macroscoop and Odoo: European collaboration on open ERP solution

Brainport Industries Campus (BIC)-based ERP specialist Macroscoop is entering into a strategic partnership with Belgian company Odoo, developer of open-source business software. The collaboration will enable manufacturing companies to use a fully integrated, user-friendly, and 100% European-hosted ERP solution.

By choosing Odoo, Macroscoop is taking a step towards broadening its services. “We were already strong in the high-tech manufacturing industry,” says Merel Overdevest, director of Macroscoop. “With Odoo, we can now also support customers who are active in service, trade, and e-commerce. The platform offers a much broader scope of business processes—from production to HR and CRM—and fits perfectly with our knowledge of the manufacturing industry.”

Next-generation ERP for the manufacturing industry

Odoo, headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), operates worldwide with more than 6,500 employees and is growing at a rate of approximately 50% annually. The software started as an open-source solution for small businesses, but in recent years has rapidly expanded to medium-sized and larger companies. "Our mission is to make powerful business software accessible to all organizations," says Brice Van den Meerssche, responsible for the Dutch and Flemish markets at Odoo. "We provide the platform; partners such as Macroscoop bring in-depth sector knowledge and local implementation power. That combination is exactly what makes this collaboration so strong."

As a certified Odoo partner, Macroscoop will be responsible for implementation, support, and hosting. This allows the company to offer its customers a fully European solution, an increasingly important distinguishing feature. “Our previous software ran on American servers,” says Overdevest. “With Odoo, we guarantee that all data is hosted in Europe, outside the scope of the US Cloud Act. This gives our customers, especially in sectors such as defense, medical technology, and high-tech, the assurance that their data is truly secure.”

Learning and innovating together

The partnership will also have an educational component. From Macroscoop's Experience Center at BIC, both parties will collaborate on training courses, demos, and student projects. Van den Meerssche: “Odoo has its own global training program, Lab Odoo. In Eindhoven, together with Macroscoop, we can let students and professionals experience how modern ERP works: not as a cumbersome system, but as an intuitive platform that stimulates entrepreneurship.”

Overdevest sees great opportunities for BIC: “We are located on a campus full of manufacturing companies and technical training programs. By organizing training courses and simulations together with Odoo, we are helping a new generation of engineers and business developers get started with the tools of the future.”

High-level collaboration

According to Van den Meerssche, Macroscoop is a special partner within the global Odoo network: “Many new partners start out without any experience in ERP implementations. Macroscoop, on the other hand, brings years of expertise in project management and process optimization to the table. That means we can collaborate at a high level right away. For us, that's a great situation.”

Overdevest adds: “An ERP implementation is often an intensive process for customers. Because we already know these processes inside out, we can focus on what really adds value: ease of use, integration, and sustainable adoption by the people on the work floor.”

Strategic fit with Brainport Industries Campus

Erik Veurink, director of Brainport Industries Campus, welcomes the collaboration: “BIC is the place where high-tech manufacturing companies, knowledge institutions, and software partners come together. The fact that Odoo is collaborating with Macroscoop here to invest more deeply in the manufacturing industry underscores the strength of the BIC ecosystem. We are happy to facilitate this collaboration.”

With this new collaboration, Macroscoop is positioning itself as the face of Odoo for the manufacturing industry in the Netherlands, while Odoo is establishing a direct connection with one of Europe's most innovative manufacturing regions through BIC.