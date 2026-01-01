Maastricht and Enschede enlist young people for climate action

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund is expanding to 300 cities worldwide, including Enschede and Maastricht in the Netherlands and nine Belgian municipalities. The fund provides up to $50,000 per project to engage young people aged 15 to 24 in local climate solutions. Cities that implement projects quickly and successfully may qualify for an additional $50,000.

In 2026, the fund will expand from 98 to 300 participating cities across five continents. Europe accounts for 58 cities, including the Dutch participants Enschede and Maastricht. Belgium is represented by Charleroi, Etterbeek, Forest, Ghent, Liège, Molenbeek, Mons, Namur, and Saint-Gilles. In addition to funding, these cities receive technical support to organise innovation competitions. Young people can submit proposals for projects aligned with urban priorities, such as creating green spaces, planting trees, and managing waste.

Tangible results from previous editions

According to Bloomberg, previous editions demonstrate that youth-led projects deliver tangible results. Across 98 cities in 34 countries, young people have already created more than 1,600 green spaces and planted 1.8 million plants and 235,000 trees. They have also developed nearly 5,000 gardens, launched 268 composting stations, and collected 183,705 kilograms of waste and recyclable material. “These initiatives have improved residents’ quality of life and increased trust in local governments from 61% to 83%.”

How the fund works in practice

Participating cities organise innovation competitions in which young people aged 15 to 24 can submit project proposals. The best ideas receive up to $50,000 in funding, along with guidance from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Cities appoint staff to support implementation. In Maastricht, the fund is administered locally by the municipality and Cultuurmakers Maastricht, supporting projects ranging from films and podcasts to waste reduction and urban greening. Each project can receive up to €4,300.

Impact on urban autonomy and trust

The fund addresses the growing need for local climate solutions that directly improve people’s living environments. By actively involving young people in designing and implementing projects, the fund aims not only to reduce cities’ environmental footprints but also to strengthen their sense of ownership and engagement in urban development. This aligns with Europe’s ambition to reinforce autonomy and innovation at the local level.

A broader European perspective

In addition to the Dutch and Belgian participants, cities in countries including Romania, Denmark, Greece, and the United Kingdom are also involved. The fund demonstrates how cooperation between cities and youth participation can contribute to Europe’s climate objectives without relying on central governments. Its emphasis is on practical, locally driven solutions.