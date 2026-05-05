Linux as the European Desktop

For decades, choosing an operating system was simple. You either bought a computer with Windows or opted for Apple’s ecosystem. Today, however, that choice comes at a cost that goes beyond the purchase price. Modern operating systems are inextricably linked to the cloud. Your desktop has turned into a sensor that continuously transmits data to American tech giants. For those who value privacy and digital autonomy, however, there is a mature alternative. Linux is no longer just the domain of programmers. It has evolved into a powerful, secure, and Europe-friendly platform that is ready for the masses.

The invisible spy in your computer

The dominance of Windows 11 in the desktop market poses significant privacy risks. Microsoft has designed the operating system to be deeply intertwined with cloud services. This results in a constant stream of telemetry and data collection. Users are practically forced to log in with an online account. This allows the company to monitor virtually every action on the computer. Even for experienced users, minimizing this data hunger has become a massive challenge. Disabling features like SmartScreen and OneDrive requires complex adjustments to system settings. The desktop is thus no longer a private domain but an extension of a commercial data platform. This development undermines European privacy values and creates an unhealthy dependence on foreign technology. It is therefore necessary to look for systems that give users back control over their own hardware and data.

The silent force behind the internet

Enthusiasts have been predicting “the year of the Linux desktop” for years. Although that major breakthrough with consumers was a long time coming, Linux has since come to dominate the world. Nearly the entire infrastructure of the modern internet runs on Linux servers. The system is also ubiquitous in everyday devices. Think of routers, smart TVs, and even TomTom navigation devices. Linux has become the standard for critical systems due to its stability and security. The reason the desktop lagged behind was mainly due to the availability of specific software. Many business suites and games were simply not available for this platform. Yet the foundation of Linux is rock-solid. It is open-source, which means that the source code can be reviewed by anyone. This prevents backdoors and hidden spyware functions. Now that the technology has matured, the focus is finally shifting to the end user. The foundations that keep the internet running are now ready to secure your daily computing experience.

France gives the green light for migration

The call for digital sovereignty is growing louder in Europe. The French government is taking the lead with an ambitious plan. The Interministerial Digital Directorate (DINUM) has decided to rigorously break the dependence on American software. All ministries must submit plans to switch to open-source solutions. The goal is to have migrated at least 500,000 workstations to Linux by 2027. This is not merely a recommendation but a strategic obligation. France is investing 660 million euros in this transition to digital autonomy. The model for this is the Gendarmerie Nationale, which has been successfully using its own Linux variant for years.

This movement is not limited to France alone. There is close collaboration with Dutch initiatives such as CommonGround and German projects. By jointly investing in a European infrastructure, these countries are reducing the power of foreign monopolies. This creates fertile ground for local tech innovation and better data protection for millions of civil servants.

Gaming on Linux is no longer a dream

One of the biggest barriers for home users has always been the limited support for games. The American company Valve has put an end to this with its Steam platform. Although Valve is not a European company, its efforts have given Linux on the desktop a massive boost. Thanks to the “Proton” technology, thousands of Windows games can now run on Linux without any issues. This has paved the way for the average consumer to switch without giving up their hobby. In many cases, performance is comparable to or even better than on Windows. The community around Steam for Linux is growing rapidly and continuously sharing improvements. This development shows that the technical barriers to switching have virtually disappeared. For the home user, this means that the computer can once again be a device for relaxation, without having to sacrifice privacy. The integration of entertainment and a secure operating system makes the switch to a European alternative more attractive than ever.

Choice overload and the search for the right suite

New users are often overwhelmed by the enormous variety of Linux variants, also known as distributions. With more than 600 active projects worldwide—ranging from the stable Debian and the popular Ubuntu to the business-oriented Red Hat (now part of the American IBM)—the choice seems impossible. For the average end-user, however, the fundamental differences are often smaller than the surface suggests. Most distributions use the same technological foundation and similar graphical environments. Because too much choice often leads to “choice overload” or even user dropout, we recommend only one distribution here.

A crucial aspect of this choice is the office software, the core package for virtually every desktop installation. In the Linux world, LibreOffice is the absolute standard. LibreOffice has now matured to the point where it can easily open and edit your existing Word and Excel files (OOXML). For specific business needs where Microsoft integration is indispensable, the browser also always provides access to the online version of Office 365.

Linux Mint: The familiar haven

For those looking to make the switch, the Linux Mint Cinnamon edition is the most logical choice. This distribution is of French origin and focuses specifically on user-friendliness. The major advantage of Mint is that it does not include telemetry by default. Your behavior isn’t tracked, and no data is sent to a central server. The interface feels immediately familiar to anyone accustomed to Windows 10. It features a start menu, a taskbar, and a well-organized system tray. This makes the system ideal for less tech-savvy users, small businesses, and even your parents. Mint is based on Ubuntu, ensuring excellent stability and broad hardware compatibility. The design is conservative and avoids unnecessary experimentation. It is an “install and forget” system that simply does what it’s supposed to do. While Windows keeps adding more ads and unwanted features, Mint continues to offer a calm and predictable working environment.

The Path to European Autonomy

The switch to Linux is more than a technical change; it is a political and economic choice. Linux’s market share on the desktop is growing steadily and has already reached 5.2 percent in Europe. This growth is driven by a growing awareness of privacy and the desire to avoid vendor lock-in. When governments and citizens choose open source, the money for licenses and development stays within the European economy. It strengthens the local IT sector and promotes the continent’s digital sovereignty. The impact is tangible: fewer data breaches, lower long-term costs, and a computer that truly belongs to the user again. The future of the European desktop lies not in the cloud of a tech giant, but in the transparent code of Linux. The tools are there, the stability is proven, and the need is more urgent than ever. Those who make the switch to a system like Mint today are choosing a secure and independent digital Europe.