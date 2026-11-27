LeydenJar Technologies, a Dutch deep-tech company manufacturing 100% silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries, has been selected by the European Innovation Council (EIC) for EIC Accelerator support of up to €12.5 million. The blended financing comprises a €2.5 million grant and up to €10 million in equity from the EIC Fund, and is co-funded by the European Union, as part of a future financing round, subject to due diligence and investment committee approval.

LeydenJar is one of 35 deep-tech companies selected in the latest EIC Accelerator round, chosen from 453 full applications through a competitive, multistage evaluation that included interviews with 88 companies. The selected companies come from 17 European Union and associated countries.

The funding will support LeydenJar’s Scaling Silicon Anodes for Europe project, which will increase production capacity for Silyte at PlantOne, LeydenJar’s manufacturing facility in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

“Europe has made a clear choice to build its own battery industry, and that industry needs advanced materials that are developed and made here,” said Christian Rood, CEO of LeydenJar. “Being selected by the European Innovation Council is a strong endorsement of both our technology and our manufacturing plans in Europe. This support helps us scale Silyte production at PlantOne, so cell manufacturers in Europe and around the world can source a next-generation anode from a European supplier.”

The EIC Accelerator is a funding program under Horizon Europe that supports startups and SMEs with breakthrough innovations that have the potential to create new markets or disrupt existing ones. It offers a combination of grant funding, equity investment through the EIC Fund, and Business Acceleration Services.