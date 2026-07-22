LEVEL UP Awards 2026: ready to pitch your innovation?

Registration for the LEVEL UP Awards 2026 is officially open. The award gives ambitious tech startups from the Benelux the opportunity to present their innovations, growth stories, and future plans to an audience of founders, investors, and experts from the tech sector.

Tech startups drive change; they are a catalyst for transformation. Through the LEVEL UP Awards, the most innovative tech startups are recognized and receive the attention they deserve.

On September 28, 1,500 founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovation professionals will gather in Eindhoven for LEVEL UP 2026. During the event in Eindhoven, three selected startups will have the opportunity to pitch their companies live on the main stage. One of these three will take home the LEVEL UP Award 2026.

Last year’s winner

Last year’s winner was Salvia BioElectronics. The company develops innovative neurotechnology for the treatment of chronic migraines and is focused on a future in which patients are less dependent on medication.

A platform for startups

The LEVEL UP Awards are intended for startups that have moved beyond the experimental phase. The jury is looking for companies that have already proven their technology works and are ready to scale up further.

To be eligible, your startup must have been founded in 2020 or later, be based in the Netherlands, Belgium, or Luxembourg, and have an active product or service. Corporate spin-offs are not eligible to participate.

What does the jury look for?

Entries are evaluated by an expert jury based on various criteria:

Innovation and technological strength

How innovative is your solution? And how does your technology distinguish itself from existing alternatives?

Growth and market validation

What steps has your startup already taken? Consider customers, users, pilot projects, revenue, or other evidence that there is demand for your solution.

Scalability and market potential

How large is the market you can reach? And does your company have the potential to grow quickly and sustainably?

Team and execution capability

Does your team have the knowledge, experience, and ambition to make the next phase of growth a reality?

Social impact and sustainability

How does your technology contribute to a better, more sustainable future?

Match with LEVEL UP and the Power of Your Story

Can you convince the audience with a compelling story? And can you demonstrate why your startup deserves a spot on the LEVEL UP stage?

More than just an award

A nomination or win can help startups open new doors. A spot on the stage doesn’t just mean attention during the event—it can also build trust with customers, investors, and future employees.

Does your startup have a strong technological foundation and proven market potential? Then sign up!

You can register for the LEVEL UP Awards 2026 until September 1, 2026.