Lessons from the Odido hack: Why devious hackers are no excuse

The Odido breach is one of the largest data leaks in recent Dutch history. Data from more than six million customers has been exposed. The telecom provider points to “devious hackers” and a sophisticated attack. That sounds mitigating, but anyone who delves deeper into the matter sees a different picture. This was not an inevitable natural disaster. It was a failure of processes and architecture. For IT managers and administrators throughout the Netherlands, this is a harsh wake-up call. The question is not how clever the hackers were, but why the digital door was left ajar.

The myth of the sophisticated super hack

Odido presents itself as the victim of a highly sophisticated attack. The reality is more sobering and painful. The attack method was known and even predicted. The hackers did not exploit an unknown vulnerability in the software (a so-called zero-day), but used social manipulation. This is called ‘social engineering’. Criminals called employees and pretended to be colleagues from the IT department or help desk 🔗. In this way, they obtained login details or had employees approve login attempts. The FBI and Salesforce, the system from which the data was stolen, warned months ago about precisely this method being used by groups such as UNC6040 🔗. When a supplier and an investigative service warn about a specific intrusion method, the label ‘surprise’ is no longer appropriate. It points to a lack of anticipation.

The technical failure: the back door wide open

It is too easy to blame the employee who answered the phone. A secure IT system should never rely on the infallibility of a single person. The hackers used the stolen access to link a malicious ‘connected app’ to Odido's Salesforce environment 🔗 🔗. Think of this as a digital extension cord that gave them direct access to the database. In a well-secured environment, a regular user cannot install such an app without the approval of an administrator. The fact that this was possible, or that the rights structure was set up so that this app had direct access to millions of records, is an architectural flaw. Salesforce therefore emphasizes that their platform itself was not compromised, but that the setup and management by the user Odido were the weak points 🔗 🔗.

The lesson: Never ignore warnings from your supplier. They have the knowledge and overview to recognize and counter specific threats.

The ‘Blast Radius’: Why everything was accessible

This brings us to the heart of the problem: the ‘Blast Radius’. This is the damage that a single compromised account can cause. At Odido, this radius was catastrophically large. A customer service representative needs to be able to help Sjaak from Almere. To do so, he needs Sjaak's details. However, he does not need access to the passport numbers and IBANs of six million other Dutch citizens at the same time 🔗. The principle of ‘Least Privilege’ dictates that someone only has access to what is strictly necessary. If a single account gives access to the entire database, there is a lack of internal compartmentalization. It is as if the front door key also opens the bank vault, the archive, and the boardroom. Modern systems should block such a massive download attempt.

The lesson: Assume that every account can be hacked. Strictly limit access rights. A help desk employee does not need to be able to access millions of customer records at once.

From castle walls to Zero Trust

The Odido hack demonstrates the failure of the old ‘castle model’. In the past, we built a thick wall (firewall) around the company. Anyone who was inside was trusted. That no longer works in an era of remote working and cloud services. The standard now is ‘Zero Trust’. This means: trust nothing, verify everything. Even if someone has the correct login name and password. Is someone logging in from an unknown device? Ask for additional proof. Does someone want to view thousands of records in the middle of the night? Block access immediately. Context is king. A system must understand that a user's behavior deviates from the norm and act on it before the data leaves the premises.

The lesson: Context is everything. Don't just check the password, but also the circumstances. A login attempt without active time registration is not diligence, but an alarm signal.

What you can do yourself: be paranoid

There is also a lesson for you as an individual or employee. Haste is the greatest enemy of security. If ‘IT’ or ‘the bank’ calls with an urgent request, all alarm bells should go off. A real IT department will never ask you to approve a login attempt over the phone that you did not initiate yourself. Hang up and call back the department's known number yourself. Unfortunately, for the millions of victims, the damage has already been done. Odido offers a software package, but it does not reverse the theft of unchangeable data, such as dates of birth 🔗.

Be extra alert to phishing, because your data is now a commodity for criminals.

The lesson: Don't let yourself be rushed. Panic is the hacker's weapon. If someone is pressuring you, hang up and verify the story yourself.

The cost to society

The impact of this leak goes beyond Odido. It affects our economic security and autonomy. If criminals have access to the passport numbers and bank accounts of a significant portion of the working population, it opens the door to large-scale identity fraud 🔗. This undermines confidence in digital services. Companies must stop collecting data ‘just in case’. Why does a telecom provider need to store passport numbers in an operational system? Data minimization is not a bureaucratic rule from the GDPR, but an essential security measure. What you don't have can't be stolen 🔗. Odido does not pay ransom, which is wise, but the real price is paid by society, which sees privacy increasingly eroded 🔗.

The lesson: Look beyond the hackers. The real question is whether Odido complied with the law and did not betray customer trust through negligence.