Largest Dutch cybersecurity investment ever: 60M for Eye Security

The Dutch cybersecurity company Eye Security has raised 60 million euros in a new investment round. According to Eye Security, this is the largest investment ever made in a Dutch cybersecurity startup.

Expanding in Europe

The company plans to use the funds to expand further in Europe. More and more organizations are facing cyberattacks, stricter regulations, and a greater reliance on digital systems. At the same time, many European companies are looking for alternatives to large—primarily American—cybersecurity providers.

Eye Security says it can fulfill that role with professional digital security, supported by experienced cybersecurity specialists.

A minority stake

The investment is led by the investment firm Sofina, which is thereby acquiring a minority stake in the company. Existing investors TIN Capital, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners are also participating in this round.

Dutch intelligence and security services

Eye Security was founded in The Hague in 2020 by former experts from the Dutch intelligence and security services. Their guiding principle: medium-sized organizations should have access to the same level of cybersecurity expertise as governments and multinationals. In a short period of time, Eye Security has grown into a European player with more than a thousand clients in the Benelux, the DACH region, and other markets. The company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany and is continuing to expand its teams in these countries.