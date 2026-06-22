Largest deep tech round: €330 million Nearfield Instruments

The Rotterdam-based deep tech company Nearfield Instruments has raised €330 million. This makes it the largest deep tech investment ever in the Netherlands. The funding round values the company at more than €1 billion, placing Nearfield among the first Dutch deep tech unicorns.

Both new and existing investors are participating in the funding round. Among others, Fidelity Investments and the Qatar Investment Authority are joining, alongside existing investors such as Temasek, Walden Catalyst Ventures, Innovation Industries, M&G, TNO, and ING.

Measurement and inspection systems

Nearfield Instruments develops advanced measurement and inspection systems for the production of the latest generation of chips. This technology makes it possible to accurately monitor extremely small and complex chip structures during the manufacturing process. This is essential for the continued development of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, which require increasingly powerful and energy-efficient chips.

'Highly succesful funding round'

“This highly successful funding round marks a defining moment in our journey and reflects the growing strategic importance of metrology and inspection in the era of AI-driven semiconductor innovation” says Dr. Hamed Sadeghian, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nearfield Instruments. “We are proud to welcome the continued support of existing investors and the confidence of new global investors who understand both the scale of the opportunity ahead and the critical role Nearfield is positioned to play in the semiconductor ecosystem.”

“With this investment, we have one clear vision: to serve our customers with the highest execution, reliability, and speed while delivering breakthrough metrology and inspection solutions for the next generation of semiconductor devices. Nearfield is no longer an emerging player—we’re building a global technology company that’s here to stay, scale, and lead.”