Lab-grown milk startup Senara lands LIOF investment

German biotech startup Senara has secured investment from LIOF, the regional development agency for the Dutch province of Limburg, to scale up production of its cell-cultivated milk. The deal also brings the company to Maastricht as its second location. The amount was not disclosed.

Founded in Freiburg in 2022, Senara grows milk-producing cells in a bioreactor, where they produce milk just as they would in a cow's udder. The company says the method can use less space and energy than conventional dairy, shorten supply chains, and bring production and processing together at one site.

"We don't want to change milk, but to improve how it is made," said CEO Dr Svenja Dannewitz. She added that farmers could eventually run the bioreactors on their own farms, keeping them part of the food system as new production methods emerge. Dannewitz leads the company with CTO Dr Philipp Prosseda; both previously carried out research at Stanford University.

From lab to supermarket

Senara is developing applications including ice cream, cheese and panna cotta, and is working with international food producers to extend the technology to other products. It also sees a faster route to market in non-food uses, such as ingredients for cosmetics and skincare, which can move ahead in parallel with the more tightly regulated food sector. The company expects its first food products could reach supermarkets within a few years.

The Maastricht base gives Senara access to specialist knowledge, talent, infrastructure and partners. The company is planning its own future pilot facility in the city and has launched a new financing round to fund it.

A growing hub for cellular agriculture

"Senara is among Europe's frontrunners in cell-cultivated dairy and has the ambition to keep growing internationally," said Annemoon Borst, investment manager at LIOF. She said Limburg's specialist knowledge, entrepreneurship, investment capital, and scale-up infrastructure give the company a strong base for its next step to market.

The region has built an international reputation in the field since Maastricht developed the world's first cultivated hamburger more than a decade ago. Its network now includes Maastricht University, Brightlands Maastricht Health Campus, cultivated-meat company Mosa Meat, and Cultivate at Scale, an independent, open-access facility where companies can scale up cell-culture processes without first building costly plants.

The Netherlands also allows tastings of cultivated products under controlled conditions, giving companies an early chance to put their products in front of consumers.