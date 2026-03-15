Kennispark Twente aims for 16,500 jobs with new strategy

The Kennispark Twente Area Strategy 2026–2035 outlines how Kennispark will further develop in the coming years into the technological heart of the eastern Netherlands. The area is set to evolve into a modern, sustainable, and internationally recognizable innovation district where working, living, learning, and meeting seamlessly come together. “By 2035, Kennispark will offer an optimal living, working, and innovation environment for talent and companies, in a high-quality setting on the edge of the green countryside.”

The new strategy was jointly developed by the University of Twente, the municipality of Enschede, Kennispark Entrepreneurs, and the Kennispark area organization.

Targeted growth of high-tech companies

For the future development of the area, Kennispark deliberately focuses on targeted growth of knowledge-intensive organizations: startups, spin-offs, scale-ups, and established companies that develop and scale new technologies. The strength of the ecosystem—providing direct access to knowledge, talent, networks, and facilities—forms the key differentiating factor.

The ambition is clear: by 2035, Kennispark aims to host around 700 companies, of which more than 40% will operate in the high-tech sector. Employment is expected to grow by 30% to approximately 16,500 jobs.

Research ideas will grow into new businesses, existing companies will scale up, and startups will develop into international players. In doing so, Kennispark strengthens the economic resilience of the Twente region and offers young people opportunities for a future in their home region.

Close collaboration with the University of Twente, ROC van Twente, and Saxion University of Applied Sciences ensures a strong connection between education, research, and industry, creating opportunities for talent at different educational levels.

Kennispark also sees the Vredestein site as a promising expansion location for new companies and for scaling up existing activities of current Kennispark firms.

Innovation hub for chip and medical technology

By 2035, Kennispark aims to position itself clearly as the innovation hub for chip technology and medical technology in the eastern Netherlands.

For semiconductor technology, the entire innovation chain is present: from research and prototyping to pilot production and scaling. Shared R&D facilities such as the High Tech Factory and the MESA+ NanoLab provide the area with a unique infrastructure. In addition, pilot and testing environments facilitate the crucial step from R&D to market introduction, while production capacity will be strengthened through New Origin.

Within the MedTech cluster, researchers, medical technology companies, and healthcare providers collaborate at Kennispark to develop advanced solutions that help keep healthcare accessible, affordable, and sustainable.

A vibrant community of companies, students, and researchers

The 230-hectare campus already hosts around 480 companies, more than 12,000 students, and thousands of researchers. Together, they develop technologies not only for chip technology and medical technology but also for fields such as defense and security, digitalization, and the energy and climate transition.

In the coming years, Kennispark will grow into a lively district with space for culture, sports, hospitality, facilities, and additional housing. Strong connections between companies, students, and researchers form the foundation of a vibrant community.

By structurally programming opportunities for interaction—through networking events, shared facilities, and a Talent Café—Kennispark aims to become a place where collaboration emerges naturally and where a strong international community develops: a place where people not only work and study but also choose to settle long-term.

Engine of Twente’s regional scale-up

Kennispark lies at the heart of the large-scale Spoorzone Hengelo–Enschede (SHE) development area, the key project behind Twente’s regional scale-up. In this area, 30,000 homes and 30,000 jobs are planned.

Within this development, Kennispark acts as an economic and innovation engine. With nearly 13,000 jobs, an annual added economic value approaching €1 billion, and a strong international orientation, the campus already holds international significance today.

The area attracts talent from the Netherlands and abroad, creates high-quality employment, and stimulates the development of new markets and business activity.