Kempen region searches for talent with Brainport College support

When discussing the performance of the Brainport region, the focus is usually on Eindhoven, sometimes on Helmond, and only occasionally on one of the surrounding municipalities. The Kempisch Ondernemers Platform (KOP) wants to change that through a partnership with Brainport Industries College. The aim is to strengthen technical talent and the labor market in the Kempen, the area southwest of Eindhoven. By pooling knowledge, networks, and practical experience, both parties are working on a sustainable regional ecosystem for metal technology and mechatronics.

The Kempen region has many SME manufacturing companies in metal technology and mechatronics that face the challenge of finding enough (skilled) technical talent. By joining forces, the Kempisch Ondernemers Platform (KOP) and Brainport Industries College can strengthen the regional ecosystem. “Bringing together knowledge, networks, and practical experience provides a solid foundation for sustainable talent development and a future-proof labor market within the manufacturing industry in the Kempen,” the initiators say.

Strengthening cooperation

With this multi-year partnership, KOP and Brainport Industries College are focusing on strengthening the labor market for the manufacturing industry in the Kempen region. The appointment of a single regional coordinator will help reinforce proven initiatives such as Tech Events and enable the launch of new activities. Regional marketing campaigns to improve the image of the sector and of vocational education (MBO) are one example.

Connecting technical talent

“We are committed to strengthening the link between education and industry, stimulating a learning culture, and reinforcing craftsmanship in the region (vocational pathways). We want to inspire more talent, including from unexpected backgrounds, to pursue careers in metal technology and mechatronics. Companies will be actively involved in career orientation, and the coordinator will match talent with (BBL) work-study placements in the region.”