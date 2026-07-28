Keeping your pet cool in the summer with tech: 4 smart solutions

As soon as the temperature rises, our dogs and cats are at risk of overheating. Pets are much less efficient at regulating their body temperature than humans 🔗︎. While we sweat, they mainly rely on panting and the few sweat glands in their paws. Fortunately, modern technology offers increasingly better solutions to prevent heat stress. In this article, we’ll discuss four innovative ways to keep your four-legged friend cool and healthy during hot summer days.

1. Active cooling mats with water circulation

Many owners turn to a standard gel mat when it gets hot. This is a passive form of cooling that absorbs heat through conduction 🔗︎. However, these mats quickly become saturated by the animal’s body heat. The mat’s temperature then rises to match the ambient temperature.

An active cooling mat solves this problem by continuously circulating water 🔗︎. This system uses a small, quiet pump and an external cooling element to keep the water cool. Scientific research shows that active cooling systems are significantly more effective than passive systems 🔗︎. This difference is particularly noticeable at ambient temperatures above 30 °C 🔗︎. An active mat can keep the surface temperature up to 10 °C below the ambient temperature 🔗︎.

2. Smart drinking fountains with UV-C and filtration

Adequate hydration is vital during a heat wave. However, traditional water bowls heat up quickly. Stagnant water is also a breeding ground for bacteria and dangerous biofilms 🔗︎. Smart water fountains offer a technological solution to this problem. These devices keep the water constantly moving 🔗︎. The continuous circulation inhibits bacterial growth and attracts your pet’s attention 🔗︎. Many cats and dogs naturally prefer to drink flowing water. Research shows that flowing water increases pets’ total water intake by an average of 32 percent. Modern fountains go a step further with advanced filtration systems. They use mechanical filters and activated carbon to remove impurities and odors. The latest trend is the integration of UV-C sterilization 🔗︎. This ultraviolet light kills microorganisms in the water without the use of chemicals 🔗︎. Using an app on your smartphone, you can closely monitor the water level and your pet’s drinking habits. This way, you can be sure your pet is drinking enough.

3. IoT environmental sensors and wearables

When you’re away from home, you want to be sure that the indoor environment remains safe. IoT technology makes this possible through smart sensors and wearables 🔗︎. Special collars act as fitness trackers for your pet 🔗︎. These wearables measure vital signs such as your dog or cat’s heart rate, breathing, and exact body temperature. As soon as these values deviate from the norm, the collar sends an alert to your phone. You can also install smart environmental sensors throughout your home. These sensors continuously measure the temperature and humidity in the room. You can connect them to your smart home system via Wi-Fi. Using smart protocols, you can automate actions. If the temperature in the living room rises above 24 °C, the system automatically turns on the air conditioning or a smart fan. This provides peace of mind for owners who have to work during the day. You can take immediate action before the situation becomes dangerous for your pet.

4. Cooling collars offer a solution

In addition to electronic systems, major advances have also been made in materials science. There are cooling collars with water-absorbing beads that work through evaporation 🔗︎. You simply soak them in water, after which they release coolness for hours 🔗︎. This textile technology requires no batteries.