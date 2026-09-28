Invest International invests €15M in KMWE

Invest International is investing €15 million in Eindhoven-based technology company KMWE, a supplier to ASML. The investment is intended to help the company remain internationally competitive and, among other things, expand its production operations in Malaysia.

KMWE develops and manufactures complex mechanical components and systems for industries including aerospace, semiconductors and healthcare.

The Eindhoven-based company supplies components to companies including ASML and focuses on technologies and manufacturing processes for the high-tech industry. KMWE operates internationally and, in addition to the Netherlands, has production facilities in countries including Malaysia.

About the investment

According to Melanie Maas Geesteranus, CEO of Invest International, the investment is important for the international position of the Dutch high-tech sector. “The semiconductor industry is one of the crown jewels and key drivers of our future earning capacity. Especially in times of geopolitical tensions, it is crucial that Dutch high-tech companies can continue to grow internationally.”

Invest International is a Dutch state-backed investment company that helps innovative Dutch businesses expand and compete internationally by providing financing and investment.

Part of the investment can be used to further expand production capacity in Malaysia. KMWE already has a production facility there, giving the company close access to important markets in the Asian high-tech industry. “Malaysia is a logical choice for us because of the strong growth of its high-tech and innovation industries,” says KMWE’s CFO.