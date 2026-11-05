ING unlocks €128.5 million to strengthen European autonomy

ING is making €128.5 million in new capital available to Dutch small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to invest in innovation and digitalisation. The bank is doing so through a partnership with the European Investment Fund (EIF), which partially guarantees the financing. The scheme is supported by the European InvestEU programme.

“Our goal is to strengthen competitiveness, sustainability and innovation as part of Europe's strategic autonomy,” says Marjut Falkstedt, CEO of the EIF. According to her, the guarantee enables ING to make more capital available to Dutch SMEs.

About the financing

The capital will be provided in the form of subordinated loans on favourable terms. These loans allow companies to strengthen their balance sheets and make it easier to secure additional regular bank financing. This creates more financial room for investments in areas such as new technologies and digital applications.

Most of the funding is earmarked for innovation and digitalisation. ING and the EIF aim to make at least €102.8 million in new loans available for these purposes. An additional €25.7 million has been reserved for investments in sustainability.

The partnership is intended not only to help Dutch businesses grow, but also to contribute to Europe's strategic autonomy. By strengthening innovation and the competitiveness of European companies, the EIF aims to reduce Europe's dependence on other parts of the world.