Infoplaza seeks more control over data with European cloud

Infoplaza, the weather company behind Buienalarm and Weeronline, wants greater control over its own data. To achieve this, the company is gradually moving the processing of its weather forecasts and weather models from US cloud providers to a European cloud environment. It is using Databaas, a data and AI platform developed by Dutch company Wolk. Infoplaza is the first organisation to put the platform into practical use.

“Shipping, offshore wind, railways, winter road maintenance teams and major events make daily decisions based on our weather data. In that situation, you want to decide for yourself where your data is stored and who has control over it,” says Sjoerd Huininga, Head of Development at Infoplaza.

Infoplaza collects and combines data from external weather models to produce its own forecasts. Until now, the associated data processing has run on services provided by US cloud companies. With Databaas, this processing is gradually being moved to a European cloud provider.

Greater control over data

With Databaas, Wolk offers a data and AI platform that runs on European cloud infrastructure. This enables companies to process their data and make it available for AI applications without relying on US cloud providers.

Infoplaza’s move reflects growing interest in European digital sovereignty. This is not just about where data is stored, but also who has control over it and which laws apply.