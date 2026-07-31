In four years: trailer with ultra-thin solar film hits the market

In a few years, caravans and RVs could be equipped with an ultra-thin solar film that generates electricity. The TNO research institute is collaborating with companies on a new technology based on so-called perovskite solar cells. Thanks to nearly 50 million euros in subsidies, the innovation is expected to be ready for the market within four years.

Much lighter

Many motorhomes and caravans already have solar panels, but these add a relatively large amount of weight. This is a drawback, as vehicles can quickly exceed the maximum allowed weight. The new solar film is much lighter and can be applied directly to the surface of a caravan or motorhome.

Perovskite

The technology uses perovskite, a synthetic crystal that converts sunlight into electricity very efficiently. According to TNO, its production does not require any scarce raw materials, which means the film could ultimately be cheaper than many existing solar panels.

Traveling independently for longer

The solar film should allow campers to travel independently for longer periods without relying on a power connection. This is particularly beneficial for RVs used outside of campgrounds or RV parks.

Awning with integrated solar cells

This development is part of a broader trend toward making camping equipment more energy-efficient. Last year, for example, manufacturer Ective introduced an awning with integrated solar cells. It generates electricity while simultaneously providing shade. According to the manufacturer, the awning delivers 510 watts per meter and is available in various sizes.

On the market in 2030

If plans proceed as scheduled, the first caravans and RVs equipped with the new solar film will hit the market around 2030. The lightweight and flexible technology is expected to further accelerate the use of solar energy on vehicles.