In 2026, humans and machines will work closely together

The emergence of brain implants and humanoid robots shows that humans and machines are working together more and more closely. In a recently published report, experts make a number of predictions: what will happen in the field of human-machine interaction in 2026 and beyond? Here's a sneak preview: humanoid robots are being used more and more often by industry.

Tech Trends 2026

Our society revolves around people. That is why new technologies must support us physically and mentally. Over the past hundred years, innovations such as antibiotics, robotic surgery, and MRI scans have radically changed healthcare. Today, technological developments continue to improve our health.

Brain-computer interfaces: on the rise in 2026

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) make it possible to control devices directly with our brains. This can be done non-invasively, with sensors on the scalp, or invasively, with sensors placed in the brain. BCIs are increasingly finding their way into practice, especially in the medical world. For example, they help people with spinal cord injuries or patients with locked-in syndrome to communicate again. But the possibilities of BCIs are also being actively explored in education and entertainment.

Smart implants

Then there are smart implants. Implants that stimulate bone growth, help regenerate tissue, and monitor patients' healing in real time are being developed for trauma care. These implants can be made from biodegradable materials that are naturally excreted by the body, eliminating the need for a second invasive operation to remove the implants.

Humanoid robots

Humanoid robots are increasingly finding their way into industry. These robots resemble humans and are used in manufacturing and in environments that are too dangerous for humans. Mass deployment in society is still some way off, but they already offer opportunities to increase productivity and address labor shortages.

AI and extended reality

Technologies such as AI and extended reality (XR) are also increasingly changing how we work, learn, and interact with each other. XR is a collective term for technologies that combine the real and digital worlds, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), allowing you, for example, to practice in a virtual environment or see additional digital information while doing real work.

In education, for example, AI and XR can enable personalized learning, virtual labs, and greater student engagement.

These technologies, therefore, offer enormous opportunities, but can also cause stress and digital overload. Experts therefore recommend measures such as digital detoxes, ethical design, and regulation to protect our mental health.

Autonomy over chips

Chips are a crucial part of this whole story. Chips are at the heart of all devices, and specialized chips are indispensable for AI. Most chip production takes place in Asia, but geopolitical tensions and scarcity of raw materials are putting pressure on the global supply chain. This has led many countries to review their chip supply strategies.

One important initiative is the European Chips Act. In addition, collaboration between universities and industry in research and development is growing, with chips being completely redesigned—from materials and architecture to software and memory.