Iconic, an Amsterdam startup building AI software for large capital projects, has raised $10 million (about €9.1 million) in seed funding. Peak Capital led the round, with participation from Bridford Group, Common Magic, Graduate Ventures, NP-Hard and Tiny VC.

Around $15 trillion is invested in capital projects every year, yet fewer than 3% finish on time, on budget and in scope, according to the company. Iconic argues the cause is rarely engineering difficulty. Instead, decisions are taken without a full view of the project, because information is scattered across the documents and systems of owners, contractors and engineering firms. Early mistakes are expensive to undo and can lead to delays, claims and overruns that drag on for years.

Iconic's platform connects design, engineering, commercial and contract data, and cross-checks tenders, gate reviews, engineering designs and vendor documents against the full project record. It flags contradictions, missing information, design flaws and compliance gaps before they turn into rework or claims. In one review, the software spotted a plot plan that placed part of a plant inside a safety boundary where construction was prohibited, while the project was still in design.

Founded in mid-2025 by Krijn de Nood and Richard Stronkman, Iconic targets projects such as energy grids, data centers, industrial plants and transport infrastructure. Both are second-time founders. De Nood, the CEO, co-founded cultivated-meat company Meatable and before that led assurance reviews of megaprojects worth up to $15 billion at McKinsey. Stronkman founded and sold PublicSonar, an AI company that extracted early-warning signals from unstructured data, the capability the founders say sits at the heart of Iconic.

Early customers

Since launch, Iconic has signed five customers, each spending more than $1 billion a year on capital projects: a global energy major, a leading European utility, a major European airport, a European rail infrastructure owner and a global contractor building semiconductor fabs and data centres.

Dutch energy company Eneco is among the users. "Most tenders we send out are now reviewed by Iconic first, whereby we always find things we need to improve," said Sander Tensen, Manager Engineering & Technology at Eneco.

For lead investor Peak Capital, the case rests on how decisions get made. "The bottleneck is decision quality, not effort," said partner Tea Elezi.

What's next

Iconic says client demand is growing faster than its team can serve it. The new capital will expand its commercial and delivery teams in Amsterdam, fund entry into Germany, the UK and the US, and extend the platform across the whole project lifecycle, with blueprints for each project type. The company is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant and GDPR compliant.

The round marks a fresh start for De Nood after Meatable, which ceased operations after struggling to raise new capital.