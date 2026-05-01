How startups and corporates can power Europe’s next economy

Europe’s innovation engine is strong, but fragmented. Universities generate breakthrough technologies, startups translate them into promising solutions, and corporates hold the keys to scale: customers, infrastructure, and capital. Yet too often, these worlds operate in parallel rather than together.

That is precisely the tension addressed in the Rise Europe playbook on startup–corporate collaboration. Its central question (how to enable startups and corporates to build together and power Europe’s new economy) comes down to a simple but difficult challenge: aligning two fundamentally different operating systems.

Startups move fast, take risks, and chase disruption. Corporations optimize, manage risk, and protect existing business models. The friction is real and costly. Lengthy decision cycles, mismatched incentives, and cultural gaps can kill promising collaborations before they begin.

And yet, the prize is enormous. Startups need corporates to scale. Corporations need startups to stay relevant. The question is no longer whether they should collaborate, but how to do it effectively.

From coincidence to system: making collaboration work

The playbook’s core insight is that successful collaboration is never accidental. It requires structure, intermediaries, and a shared understanding of value.

Across Europe, several collaboration models have emerged:

Venture building : creating startups from scratch with corporate and research input

: creating startups from scratch with corporate and research input Venture clienting : corporates acting as early customers

: corporates acting as early customers Corporate venture capital : investing for strategic access

: investing for strategic access In-house incubators: fostering innovation within corporate walls

Each model addresses a different phase of the startup journey. But none works in isolation. The real breakthrough comes when these models are embedded in ecosystems where startups, corporates, investors, and research institutions interact continuously.

This is where Europe has historically underperformed: strong components, weak orchestration.

HighTechXL: a blueprint from Brainport Eindhoven

One of the clearest answers to the collaboration puzzle can be found in Eindhoven. HighTechXL, based at the High Tech Campus, offers a compelling example of how to structurally connect startups and corporates, without suffocating either side.

Its model starts with a bold premise: don’t wait for startups to emerge, but build them.

Through its Deep Tech Venture Builder Program, HighTechXL sources technologies from research institutes like CERN, TNO, and TU/e, and matches them with entrepreneurial teams. Corporations are involved from day one; not as dominant stakeholders, but as contributors of expertise, IP, and validation.

The result is a carefully balanced system: Startups remain independent and founder-led, corporates gain early access to emerging technologies and the ecosystem benefits from long-term value creation. This alignment is crucial. Unlike traditional corporate innovation programs, HighTechXL explicitly avoids short-term financial expectations. Instead, partners invest in strategic exposure and ecosystem strength.

The numbers tell the story: over 100 ventures created, €171 million raised, and more than 3,000 jobs generated. But the real impact lies deeper: in the way collaboration is structured.

The hidden ingredient: proximity and trust

One of the most underestimated success factors is physical proximity. At the High Tech Campus Eindhoven, startups and corporates literally share the same space. Engineers, founders, and corporate experts meet daily, exchange ideas, and solve problems together.

This matters more than it seems. Trust is not built in contracts; it is built in conversations. The playbook highlights how proximity accelerates decision-making, reduces friction, and enables real co-creation. In an era of remote work and distributed teams, this is a strikingly analog insight: innovation still thrives on human interaction.

From lab to market: collaboration in action

HighTechXL’s model is not just theory, it delivers tangible results.

Take Aircision, a startup built on CERN and TNO technology. By partnering with Signify, it combined long-range optical communication with LiFi solutions, creating a fully optical wireless network.

Or InPhocal, which translated advanced laser technology into faster, cleaner industrial marking solutions, finding immediate application in global food production lines.

And Veridis, which tackled a critical bottleneck in plastic recycling by developing a scalable method to analyze material composition, attracting strategic investment from industry players.

These cases illustrate a key point: collaboration is not about networking; it is about co-developing real solutions to real problems.

The role of intermediaries: Europe’s missing middle layer

If there is one structural lesson from the playbook, it is this: collaboration needs translators. Innovation hubs like HighTechXL or Sweden’s Sting act as intermediaries that bridge cultural and operational gaps. They align incentives, manage expectations, and keep collaboration moving. Without them, startups and corporates often speak different languages, literally and figuratively.

This “middle layer” is still underdeveloped in many European ecosystems. Strengthening it may be one of the fastest ways to unlock collaboration at scale.

The seven rules of collaboration

The playbook distills its findings into seven guiding principles. Stripped to their essence, they answer the central question directly:

Start with a shared value proposition Keep startups in the lead Commit for the long term Use intermediaries to bridge gaps Create proximity and interaction Enable early real-world validation Build multi-partner ecosystems

None of these principles is revolutionary. But together, they form a blueprint that turns collaboration from a buzzword into a system.

Europe’s opportunity: from innovation to impact

Europe does not need to invent a new model. The pieces are already there: world-class research, strong corporates, and a growing startup ecosystem. What it needs is integration.

Startup–corporate collaboration determines whether Europe can translate its scientific excellence into global economic power. The message from the playbook is clear:

Corporations must move beyond experimentation and embed startups into their core strategy

Startups must engage with the industry earlier and more structurally

Ecosystem builders must create the frameworks that make collaboration scalable

Or, put more bluntly: Europe doesn’t lack innovation; it lacks alignment.