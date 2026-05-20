How Europe shifts toward privacy-first cloud storage

For decades, the global technology landscape was defined by a single trade-off: convenience in exchange for personal data. Users accepted 'free' services from US-based giants like Google and Microsoft, often overlooking the underlying business models that turned their private files into advertising assets. But European users are increasingly turning to local alternatives—including for their data storage needs. Unlike traditional cloud storage providers such as Google Drive, iCloud, and Dropbox, Proton Drive positions itself as an alternative that puts users in control of their data.

A decade ago, questions about who could access personal data stored in the cloud were largely absent from everyday use, as Big Tech platforms rapidly became the default infrastructure for digital life. Even today, over a billion people worldwide use Google Drive as their primary storage solution.

But a growing body of research points to a clear shift in how Europeans view digital services, privacy, and data control. Recent research from Proton shows that many Europeans are increasingly looking for stronger privacy protections, a desire to support the European economy, and a preference for having their data governed by European legal frameworks. A survey conducted across the UK, Germany, and France found that in all three countries, more than 55% of respondents prioritized stronger privacy safeguards, over 57% expressed a preference for supporting European jobs and industry, and around 40% wanted their data stored under European law.

This suggests that the shift is not simply driven by anti-American sentiment. Rather, it reflects a broader preference for digital services that are regulated by legal systems and values that feel closer and more aligned to users’ own.

‘If a company holds the keys, it can read your data’

Companies like Google and Meta often present “privacy” as a core part of their messaging, but much of this refers to limited controls or compliance frameworks rather than full user data protection. “If users had a clearer understanding of how their data is collected, processed, and used within these ecosystems, many would likely be more hesitant to consider it truly private”, says Nouha Chihh, Head of Growth at Proton Drive. The deeper problem is that Google, Meta, and Apple have built systems around collecting and retaining vast amounts of personal data in forms they can still access. If a company holds the keys, it can read your data. If it can read your data, it can be compelled to hand it over.

A different approach

According to Chhih, Proton AG operates differently. “The biggest difference is that as a Swiss company, Proton operates under Swiss law, which has one of the best privacy protections in the world”, she explains.

The secret lies in the architecture of the product. Files, file names, folders, and shared content are protected with end-to-end and zero-access encryption, which means Proton cannot read the content people store. “That is a fundamental difference from products built by companies whose business models historically depend on collecting, analyzing, or monetizing user data”, Chhih adds.

The other difference is incentives. “Proton is not an advertising company, and we are not trying to extract more value from people’s data. We are building a privacy-first alternative to Big Tech services, where the user remains in control. That matters especially for Drive, because cloud storage often contains people’s most sensitive information: identity documents, family photos, contracts, business files, medical records, and financial documents.”

A broader suite of products

Over the years, Proton AG has grown significantly. Proton began as an encrypted email service launched in the aftermath of the Snowden revelations. Over time, it has expanded into a broader suite of products, including Mail, Calendar, Drive, VPN, Pass, Wallet, Lumo, Docs, Sheets, and Meet, and now reports more than 100 million users worldwide. “The biggest achievement so far is proving that privacy can scale”, Chhih adds.

The future of Proton Drive

When it comes to Proton Drive specifically, there is much on the agenda. “We want to make the product much more complete”, Chhih says. That includes adding Slides, improving Docs and Sheets, making file storage faster and more feature-rich, and building a dedicated photos experience. “The goal is not just to offer encrypted storage, but to cover the everyday workflows people currently depend on Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, or Microsoft OneDrive for.”