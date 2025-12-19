How Currentt builds cybersecure energy, locally

As the power system becomes more decentralized and connected, a Dutch startup believes energy management should happen locally rather than in the cloud. Currentt is working to bring energy control back into homes and businesses—literally into the fuse box.

The company has developed Navigator, an energy management solution that enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and households to monitor and manage their power consumption. “Energy management is about moving usage, storage, and generation over time,” explains Koen Mulders, CEO and founder of the company. “With the Navigator, we make it possible to steer energy smartly, reducing dependency on external sources and lowering costs.”

Unlike most energy management solutions on the market, which rely heavily on cloud-based software, Currentt’s system places the “brain” of the operation inside the building itself—in the meter cupboard. It coordinates energy generation, usage, and storage, controlling assets such as solar panels, batteries, and heat pumps. Unlike other solutions, the system manages all operations locally, without requiring cloud operations, making it more secure from a cybersecurity perspective.

The pros of being local

According to the founder, having an entirely local energy management system offers several benefits. Local control makes it easier to connect with a wide range of devices and brands, including non-smart appliances, which can be managed using sensors and switching outputs. It also improves reliability for installers, who often encounter cloud outages or unstable internet connections.

Cybersecurity is another key factor. The system runs locally and independently, and only the Navigator can initiate a connection from inside to outside. The operating system doesn’t run on Windows or Linux, so it can’t be hacked. Each device has unique, hardware-bound encryption, making large-scale attacks significantly more difficult.

Mulders emphasizes this point amid growing attacks on energy infrastructure. “If the energy system is disrupted, then everything else is disrupted, too. Cloud-based systems can be vulnerable, so we designed the Navigator with cybersecurity in mind from day one.”

Addressing grid congestion and rising energy costs

The Navigator has been developed specifically for the Dutch market, which ranks among the world’s leaders in solar panel per-capita adoption but also faces severe grid congestion. More than 14,000 SMEs are unable to expand or electrify operations due to insufficient local grid capacity. At the same time, households with solar panels are facing rising feed-in costs and preparing for the complete phase-out of the net metering scheme at the beginning of 2027.

Currentt’s system helps users increase self-consumption of solar power — often from around 30% to significantly higher levels — by intelligently coordinating devices such as heat pumps, electric vehicles, and batteries. For businesses, the platform provides detailed insights into peak loads and capacity constraints, enabling more thoughtful planning and helping avoid costly grid penalties. For SMEs, Currentt also promises to help them grow and electrify within their connection capacity by load shifting—making better use of their capacity over time.

“Energy security is becoming just as important as energy cost,” Mulders said, noting that many SMEs only discover capacity problems when they receive warning letters from grid operators.

K Koen Mulders CEO at Currentt After a couple of decades working for Philips, he joined Currentt as CEO in early 2024.

From a hobby project to a fully fledged company

The idea for Currentt emerged from cofounders Mark van den Brink and Rick Goud during the energy price surge triggered by geopolitical tensions in Europe. Frustrated by the lack of practical tools to manage home energy use, the founders began prototyping a solution in their spare time.

A working prototype was installed in a fuse box in early 2023, prompting interest from installers, family members, and business contacts. Van Den Brink, who has a background in software development and electronics, is also the founder of survey software company Tripetto. Goud previously founded secure communications company Zivver.

After two decades working in various roles at Philips, Mulders decided to pursue what he calls “impact entrepreneurship,” combining business growth with positive environmental and societal outcomes. Through mutual friends, he connected with the other two founders and joined the company as CEO in early 2024. With this know-how, combined with Mulders’ product development expertise, the team is confident it can deliver a valuable product.

Currentt receiving the KVK Award - © Currentt

Nationwide rollout

Fifteen people work for the startup, headquartered at Amsterdam’s Science Park. Currently, the device is available in the Netherlands, but the team aims to expand its range and grow across Europe.

2025 has been a year of growth and recognition for the startup. The firm recently won the KVK Award (the Dutch Chamber of Commerce) as the most promising innovation in the energy transition.

Earlier this year, the company secured a €1.7 million seed round, accelerating its innovation and go-to-market strategy. The Navigator is now available through distributors in the Netherlands and plans to expand further. The company is also developing specialized versions for residential and SME markets, with AI-driven features to enhance energy predictions and automation.