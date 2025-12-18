High Tech Campus starts short stay housing project in Waalre

High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE) has taken the initiative to build several hundred homes for short-stay and rental purposes in collaboration with the municipality of Waalre. The project will be located near the campus, on the other side of the A2/A67 motorway.

The letter of intent was signed by Otto van den Boogaard, CEO of High Tech Campus Eindhoven, and Suzan van de Goor-Gelens, Alderman for Housing. The homes are suitable for both homebuyers and employees of HTCE and high-tech companies. “With this initiative, High Tech Campus Eindhoven, in consultation with the municipality of Waalre, is contributing to the regional housing challenge, in line with the growth of the Brainport region,” said a spokesperson for the campus in a press release.

The starting points for this are variety in housing types and affordability. The design seeks to achieve a careful integration and a natural transition between High Tech Campus Eindhoven, De Voldijn, and the surrounding nature. The focus is on apartment buildings with smaller residential units, with space for meeting, relaxation, and tranquility. In addition, the focus will be on energy-efficient principles, with attention to nature-inclusive construction and sustainable mobility. This will involve a car-free layout and parking at the edge of the area.

Next steps

In 2026, the plans will be further elaborated in consultation with the municipality of Waalre. This will include a participation process involving residents and other interested parties. Based on this elaboration, the following steps and decision-making will be determined.