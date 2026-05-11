Helsing is now one of Europe’s most valuable defense startups

The German defense company Helsing is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s most valuable tech startups. According to the Financial Times, the company is likely to raise around $1.2 billion from investors. This would value Helsing at over 15 billion euros.

The Munich-based company was founded in 2021. Initially, Helsing primarily developed software for military applications and AI systems for defense. The company now also focuses on drones, including kamikaze drones that detonate themselves upon reaching a target. In addition, Helsing is working on autonomous underwater drones.

Billions of euros for weapons systems

The strong growth shows how rapidly the European defense market has changed since Russia invaded Ukraine. European countries are investing billions of euros in new weapons systems, drones, and technology. Major defense companies such as Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, Thales, and Leonardo are benefiting from this, but young technology companies are also experiencing explosive growth.

Support from Spotify founder

Investors seem particularly interested in European companies that can rapidly develop new military technology. Helsing is receiving support from, among others, Spotify founder Daniel Ek. American investors are reportedly leading the new funding round, though the company remains largely in European hands.

European defense: a new phase

Other European drone companies are also gaining ground rapidly. Germany’s Quantum Systems and Portugal’s Tekever are now worth more than 1 billion euros. The European defense sector thus appears to be entering a new phase. Not only are traditional weapons manufacturers growing, but so is a new generation of tech companies focused on drones, AI, and autonomous systems.