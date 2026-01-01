Heart Aerospace flies world’s largest electric aircraft

On August 12, 2026, Heart Aerospace made history with the first flight of the X1, the world’s largest battery-electric aircraft. With a wingspan of 32.3 meters and a take-off weight of more than 11,340 kg, the aircraft demonstrated for 27 minutes that clean, cost-efficient regional aviation is within reach. The flight, conducted at Plattsburgh International Airport in New York, is a crucial step towards the ES-30, a 30-seat hybrid-electric aircraft scheduled to enter service in 2031.

The impact is immediately apparent: lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance and less dependence on fossil fuels in a sector struggling with rising kerosene prices.

A technological milestone with concrete figures

With more than 1 megawatt of propulsion power and a 27-minute flight at an altitude of 335 meters, Heart Aerospace has demonstrated that electric propulsion can be scaled for commercial applications. According to a Heart spokesperson, the aircraft consumed just $5 worth of electricity during the flight, a stark contrast to the average kerosene price of $3.50 per gallon in the same week – an increase of 63% compared with the previous year.

These figures underscore the economic urgency: airlines are desperately seeking alternatives to fossil fuels. The X1 serves as a technological springboard for the ES-30, which is designed to achieve a range of 200 km in fully electric mode and 800 km in hybrid mode with its hybrid-electric system.

The ES-30: a game-changer for regional aviation

The ES-30 promises to revolutionise regional aviation. With 30 seats, a baggage allowance of 25 kg per passenger, and a 30-minute charging time, the aircraft is designed for routes of up to 500 km in hybrid mode. The biggest surprise? According to Heart, operating costs will be more than 40% lower than those of traditional regional aircraft, thanks to lower energy costs, simplified maintenance and greater reliability through integrated software.

Airlines including United Airlines, Air Canada and JSX have already made $9.4 billion in commitments, confirming the aircraft’s market potential. In addition, the ES-30 produces no CO₂ emissions in fully electric mode, reducing exposure to carbon taxes and emissions charges.

European autonomy under pressure from US focus

Heart Aerospace’s breakthrough raises questions about Europe’s position in the aviation energy transition. The company, originally Swedish, moved its headquarters to Los Angeles in 2025, citing greater opportunities in the United States. This strategic decision highlights the dependence on US investment and market opportunities, while Europe struggles to provide consistent support for clean aviation technologies.

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Heart Aerospace previously warned that without sufficient government support, innovative companies could leave the region, undermining European autonomy in this sector. Nevertheless, the ES-30 remains relevant to Europe: with a hybrid range of 500 km, the aircraft could connect secondary airports and reduce dependence on major hubs.

Flight performance and future plans

The X1’s first flight was a technical success, but the real test will come with the ES-30. Heart Aerospace plans the first pre-production flight in 2028, with certification and entry into service scheduled for 2031. The X1 has already provided the company with a complete ‘full-stack’ capability: designing, building, testing and operating an electric aircraft. This experience is directly applicable to the ES-30, which, with four electric motors and a hybrid propulsion system, is intended to compete with traditional turboprops.

The X1 flight shows that electric propulsion is not only feasible but also economically attractive. With kerosene prices rising and environmental regulations tightening, the ES-30 is increasingly attractive to airlines seeking to cut costs and reduce their environmental footprint.

Impact on the aviation sector and passengers

Heart Aerospace’s breakthrough has direct consequences for the aviation sector. For airlines, the ES-30 means lower operating costs, which could lead to cheaper tickets and more frequent services on regional routes. Passengers will benefit from quieter flights and a lower environmental impact. In addition, the ES-30 opens the door to new routes that are currently not economically viable, such as connections between smaller airports.