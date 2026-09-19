Health Force raises €4.2 million for AI in hospitals

European hospitals face a growing capacity gap: demand for care is increasing, while operational staff are in short supply. Health Force, a Barcelona-based healthtech startup, offers a solution with enterprise-grade AI agents that autonomously manage end-to-end processes. The startup has raised €4.2 million to scale this technology across Europe. LUMO Labs led the round, with participation from Step Venture, Next Tier Ventures, Target Global, and Calm/Storm.

Health Force develops AI agents that join hospital teams and carry out operational tasks under human supervision. The agents log in to existing hospital systems using their own credentials and perform tasks such as insurance workflows, claims processing and regulatory reporting. The platform follows a “deterministic-first” approach, making every action fully traceable. In Italy, Health Force already processes more than 200,000 patient cases annually for leading groups such as Humanitas and Gruppo San Donato. Three out of four cases are completed without human intervention; for the remaining cases, the agent prepares the file and passes it to staff with precise instructions.

Structural change in hospital operations

Valeria Ingrosso, COO of Humanitas Research Hospital, emphasises that working with the agents has fundamentally changed how insurance operations are handled. Giovanni Bonora, CFO of Ospedale Galeazzi, adds: “Our capacity now scales with demand. This model changes the economics of running a hospital.” Processes that once took weeks now take a single day. The technology helps hospitals reduce backlogs and increase operational capacity without putting additional pressure on existing staff.

€4.2 million for European expansion

The €4.2 million seed round, led by LUMO Labs with participation from Step Venture, Next Tier Ventures, Target Global and Calm/Storm, will accelerate Health Force’s growth. The funding will be used to expand its catalogue of agents into new workflows, including quality reporting, clinical trial operations and resource optimisation. The company will also expand its engineering and delivery teams.

Founded in Vienna in 2022 and now headquartered in Barcelona, with an operational hub in Milan, Health Force plans to expand into Germany, France and Spain. “Every hospital in Europe will eventually operate this way. The only question is who builds it,” CEO Fadi Haddad says.

Overcoming fragmentation in the European market

Health Force is addressing a particular challenge: the fragmentation of European healthcare. The platform not only automates insurance workflows in Italy, but also SICA reporting in Portugal, and aims to automate KHVVG reporting in Germany.

“Hospitals don’t need another dashboard. They need the work done. We provide pre-trained agents that actually do that work,” Haddad says. This approach enables hospitals to work with a single partner on multiple problems, regardless of local regulations. Investors including LUMO Labs and Calm/Storm highlight the company’s pragmatic response to the healthcare staffing crisis.

Pragmatism and scalability

Health Force’s technology is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, without requiring new APIs or complex implementations. Peter Roos of Target Global, which also participated in the pre-seed round, describes it as “solving the impossible”: automating hospital operations within Europe’s highly complex, legacy-bound systems.

Maria Imbesi of STEP Fund adds: “Health Force is a strong example of an international company that found its validation in Italy, working with the country’s leading private hospital groups.” The startup reports zero churn and has a clear land-and-expand revenue-sharing model, underlining its scalability.

Health Force is currently focused on private hospital groups but aims to expand into the public sector.