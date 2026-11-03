Hardt Hyperloop makes a comeback with a multi-million investment

Hardt Hyperloop has completed a funding round worth several million euros. The investment secures the future of the Hardt Group, after one of the companies within the group was declared bankrupt earlier this year. Hardt will use the funds to further develop the technology, prepare planned Hyperloop projects, and launch new projects.

In its coalition agreement, the German government has established a national reference framework for the Hyperloop. German Minister of Research, Technology, and Space Dorothee Bär intends to allocate 100 million euros for this purpose. Hardt and Green Rock have also signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop Hyperloop projects in North, Central, and South America.

Hyperloop technology

Hardt Hyperloop develops Hyperloop technology for fast and energy-efficient transportation of people and goods. The company is working on the Hyperloop’s core technical systems, including magnetic levitation, propulsion, and high-speed track switching. Hardt has delivered the 420-meter-long European Hyperloop Center (EHC) in Veendam, where these technologies are safely tested and demonstrated.

‘A new chapter’

“With this investment, a new chapter begins for Hardt Hyperloop after a challenging period. We can now move forward with the development and application of our technology,” says Tim Houter, co-founder of Hardt Hyperloop. “We are grateful to our existing investors for their continued dedication and warmly welcome Green Rock. The partnership with Green Rock also opens the door to new Hyperloop projects.”

The new funding round is led by the American investor Green Rock. Several existing investors and shareholders of Hardt are also participating, including Perpetuum Ventures and Urban Impact Ventures.