After thirteen years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is released today. The latest game from Rockstar Games takes players to Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, filled with moving characters, changing weather conditions and detailed environments. To make this possible, Rockstar developed new technical systems for animations, character behaviour and lighting.

GTA 6 is an open-world game in which players can freely explore their surroundings, complete missions and make their own choices. It is the sixth main instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, which has millions of players worldwide. Vice City, the game's main city, provides the backdrop for a story about crime, ambition and life in the American underworld.

The result of GTA 6 is a complex digital environment where different systems continuously interact.

Years of work on a single digital world

The first preparations for GTA 6 date back to 2015. Large-scale production got underway later. In February 2022, Rockstar officially confirmed that it was working on the next game in the GTA series.

During development, Rockstar's workforce grew from 2,441 employees in 2018 to 4,711 in August 2026. Programmers, animators, designers, writers and technical specialists worked together on the different components of the game.

This scale is not enough to build a large game world. The technical systems also need continuous testing and fine-tuning to work together. For example, a more realistic character is of little use if its animations do not properly match the environment it moves through.

Remarkably, Rockstar did not use generative AI in the process. This was confirmed by Strauss Zelnick, CEO of publisher Take-Two Interactive, in February 2026. He explained that the game world has been designed by game developers, from buildings and streets to entire neighbourhoods. That does not mean GTA 6 contains no AI at all. The game does use traditional game AI to control, for example, the behaviour of characters and the police.

A world that is constantly changing

GTA 6 has also taken a technological leap forward in the way it renders light and weather conditions. On the PlayStation 5 Pro, the game uses ray tracing to create shadows. This technology calculates how light travels through a digital environment and reflects off different surfaces, allowing shadows to look more realistic.

This also makes it possible to render reflections and lighting more realistically. Rather than relying exclusively on predefined lighting effects, the game can calculate how light interacts with its surroundings.

Rockstar has also expanded the weather system. Rain, fog, cloud cover and wind can vary from one location to another, affecting clothing, vegetation, surfaces and visibility, among other things. Making these elements work together requires considerable computing power and precise coordination between systems.

Characters adapt to their surroundings

Another technical challenge lies in the characters players encounter. These so-called non-playable characters (NPCs) are not controlled by the player, but they still need to move convincingly through the world and respond to their surroundings.

To achieve this, Rockstar developed a system that adjusts animations to a character's body shape during gameplay. In earlier games, characters with different heights and body types often needed separate animations. This could cause problems when, for example, they fought each other or got into a car.

Physics simulations also play an important role. Characters must not only perform pre-recorded movements but also respond to unexpected events, such as collisions with a car or falls. Their movements need to adapt to the situation to prevent them from moving unnaturally through the environment.

Making everything work together

Character behaviour has also been refined. The police, for example, respond differently. Rather than having officers immediately rush towards every offence, the system takes into account what the police actually know. This is an example of traditional game AI: systems that determine how characters independently respond to events in the game world.

All these components need to function simultaneously. Rockstar vice president Stephen Donkin described in developer notes how changes to one component can have unexpected consequences for other systems.

Developing the game is therefore not just about building individual features, but above all about making sure they work together as a whole. With GTA 6, Rockstar demonstrates just how far the technology behind modern video games has advanced. The greatest challenge lies not only in the individual technologies, but in how they interact.