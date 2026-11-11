Green MotionAI wins first INSHAPE Innovation Award 2026

Green MotionAI has won the first INSHAPE Innovation Award today at the ELIS Innovation Summit in Eindhoven. ViNotion and Green Urban Data received the award from an independent jury represented by Dr. Gábor Gremsperger CEO and Founder of Climate Action.

The INSHAPE Innovation Award is the prize for the most promising innovation co-developed by SMEs within the European I3-INSHAPE project. It covers innovations in sport, physical activity and vitality. The jury assessed entries on five pillars: innovation value, progress towards market readiness (from TRL6 to TRL9), market potential, quality of the collaboration, and impact and scalability to other regions.

Within I3-INSHAPE, more than 40 SMEs worked on their innovations in 18 collaborative projects of two to three companies each, often from different countries. The INSHAPE hubs supported them through the I3 INSHAPE Project. Ten cooperation projects presented their innovation to the jury in an online pitch.

An independent international jury, made up of chair, Koen Lemmink (University Medical Center Groningen, University of Groningen), Jani Backman (Sport Event Management Finland), Taija Lappeteläinen (City of Jyväskylä) and Gábor Gremsperger (Climate Action Ltd.), selected three finalists, from which Green MotionAI was chosen as the winner.

Green MotionAI

Green MotionAI is a joint development by the Dutch company ViNotion and the Spanish company Green Urban Data. The solution uses data and AI to help municipalities and policy makers design neighbourhoods in which residents become more active. Green MotionAI also identifies the healthiest routes, so users can choose the route that best supports their well-being.

Gabor Gremsperger explained the choice for Green MotionAI on behalf of the jury: “Where we live shapes how much we move. Green MotionAI turns this insight into a practical solution, combining technology with commercially valuable data. The Dutch and Spanish partners work well together and have made promising progress. The solution answers a broad need and is scalable to other municipalities and regions. We challenge the team to further develop its business model, so that the impact can last.”

With this, Green MotionAI finished ahead of the other finalists, Smart Back to Sports (Blautic Designs and Eurofitness) and Selfies for Supercommunities (Venture CO Scribers and Berrly).