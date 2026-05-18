Government clashes with U.S. over strict ASML export rules

The Dutch government is opposing a U.S. bill that could have major consequences for ASML and the chip industry. The so-called MATCH Act aims to prevent China from further developing advanced chip technology by imposing stricter export controls.

The law would put pressure on the Netherlands to further restrict maintenance and support for ASML systems in China. Washington also wants to gain more control over technology that incorporates American components or software. The government calls this approach undesirable and emphasizes that the Netherlands wants to remain responsible for its own export control policy.

According to The Hague, the law risks causing economic harm to ASML and further straining relations with China. The Netherlands currently favors a targeted approach in which licenses are assessed on a case-by-case basis, whereas the MATCH Act is based on much stricter restrictions.

The discussion is taking place against the backdrop of the global AI race. The United States is attempting to limit China’s access to advanced chips and chip manufacturing equipment, while American tech companies and politicians are pushing for even stricter measures to secure their lead in AI.