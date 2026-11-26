Good Heat, a startup active in the development and financing of thermal energy storage systems, raised €2 million. The investment round was led by energy venture capital firm SET Ventures, with participation from Shell Ventures and existing investor Investible.

The Amsterdam-based company replaces gas-fired boiler systems at industrial sites with heat batteries. Good Heat develops, finances, and operates these systems, selling the steam at a stable price, with no upfront investment for customers. The company does so by offering long-term Heat Purchase Agreements (HPAs). Customers invest no capital and carry no power-market or fuel-price risk.

“Industrial heat is an enormous market: a fifth of all the energy the world uses, and almost 90% of it still comes from fossil fuels. The cost of that dependence is obvious at every site we see. We have built a pipeline across two continents, and this financing lets us scale the team to deliver it. Our message to industry: take the heat, leave the project to us,” said Bauke van Gent, Founder and CEO of Good Heat.

The rise of thermal storage

The company foresees heat batteries playing a similar role to storage systems used today to store electricity, charging with renewable power when it is cheap and delivering heat when it is needed. All industrial processes need significant heat amid soaring gas costs.

“Industrial heat isn’t held back by technology, it’s held back by the complexity of delivering and financing the projects,” said Anton Arts, Managing Partner at SET Ventures. “We’ve seen this play out in wind and solar: once independent developers took over, the market scaled. Our research into industrial process heat pointed to exactly this model, and Bauke and Tom have the track record to build it. Good Heat is our first investment in the sector, and we’re excited to lead this round.”

A pipeline of projects

Good Heat was founded in 2025 by Van Gent and Tom Geiser, who previously worked together at the French renewable energy company Neoen, developing large renewable energy and storage projects.

The company says it secured a pipeline of more than 100 MWt across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland. In addition, it is behind Australia's largest thermal energy storage project, Arcadia. The funding round will help Good Heat deliver its project pipeline.