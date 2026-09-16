‘GlobalEye gives the Netherlands an enhanced ability to detect’

In a world where drones and other airborne systems are increasingly being used as weapons, it is crucial for countries to be prepared. On September 10, the Netherlands and Sweden signed a Letter of Intent for the Dutch acquisition of one GlobalEye: a system by Saab designed to monitor large areas from the air. IO+ spoke with Tomas Lundin from Saab about what the GlobalEye will add to the country’s defence capabilities. According to Lundin, GlobalEye is designed to adapt to the latest types of threats.

GlobalEye is an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system designed to monitor large areas from the air. Its combination of active and passive sensors allows it to detect and identify objects at long ranges across the air, maritime and land domains. That means the aircraft can monitor aircraft and ships, detect difficult-to-observe threats and gather intelligence.

The Dutch acquisition comes shortly after 11 NATO countries, including the Netherlands, agreed to jointly procure up to ten GlobalEye aircraft. These aircraft are intended to replace part of NATO’s ageing fleet of Boeing E-3A AWACS aircraft, which have been used for decades to monitor NATO airspace.

The Netherlands is now going a step further by acquiring a GlobalEye for its own use. This gives the country greater control over when and where it wants to deploy the aircraft, rather than relying solely on a shared NATO capability. The aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2031. From 2028, Dutch crews will already have access to Swedish GlobalEye aircraft, allowing them to gain experience with the system and its procedures.

‘Significantly enhanced ability to detect’

So what will actually change once the Netherlands has its own GlobalEye? Tomas Lundin, Head of Marketing & Sales AEW&C at Saab: "GlobalEye will provide the Netherlands with a significantly enhanced ability to detect, track and identify threats at long ranges across the air, maritime and land domains from a single platform. This will enable earlier warning, a more comprehensive operational picture and with that: more confident decision-making. In an increasingly complex security environment, GlobalEye can support everything from air surveillance and maritime security to the monitoring of emerging threats, helping decision-makers act with greater speed."

The aircraft is designed to provide a broad picture of what is happening around it rather than focusing on a single type of target. That multi-domain approach is particularly relevant as military threats increasingly overlap across air, sea, land and electromagnetic environments.

Designed to evolve with the threat

One of the challenges facing any long-lived military system is that the threats it has to detect will change. Drones are becoming more capable, electronic warfare is becoming increasingly important, and militaries are developing new ways of hiding, disrupting or deceiving sensors.

Lundin says GlobalEye is designed to be upgraded as those threats evolve. "The threat landscape is evolving rapidly, and GlobalEye has been designed with growth and adaptability in mind. Its combination of advanced sensors, software-driven capabilities, and open architecture allows the system to be continuously upgraded as new operational requirements emerge. Whether addressing increasingly sophisticated drones, electronic warfare activities or other future threats, GlobalEye can evolve over time to provide users with relevant and effective situational awareness for decades to come."

An important step for Saab

For the Netherlands, the deal strengthens its ability to monitor the skies and respond to emerging threats. For Saab, it is an important vote of confidence in the GlobalEye system. As Lundin puts it: "Once there is a contract in place, this will be an important step for Saab and a strong endorsement of GlobalEye from a highly capable NATO nation. Beyond the capability itself, this reflects a growing recognition of the need for advanced airborne early warning capabilities and interoperability among allies. We look forward to contributing to stronger collective security within NATO and Europe."